Metro Roundup: BCT presents Amelia Earhart

Birmingham Children’s Theatre will present AMELIA EARHART this fall.

The production based on Earhart's life and legacy as one of the most famous female aviators in history.

A curious reporter begins to uncover the story of Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance, and what he finds along the way pieces together the thrilling life story of one of America's most fascinating heroines.

Witness Amelia's journey inside and out of the cockpit as stories of her life, love, ambition, and determination come to light onstage. Amelia's perseverance against all odds as she chases her dreams is an inspiration for young hearts yearning to reach beyond the horizon in the pursuit of excellence. Just as the world was inspired by one young woman’s courage to dare the impossible, this show will inspire young audiences to undertake their biggest, wildest dreams.

The production was written by Kathryn Schultz Miller and directed by Jessica Clark. This production runs in our Main Stage Theatre Saturdays, Sept. 24, Oct. 1, and Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. and is recommended forages 6 years and older. The approximate run time is 50 minutes.

Tickets are $10 for children and $22 for adults. The event will be held at the BJCC. Birmingham Children’s Theatre is a sensory friendly facility and partners with Kulture City to provide sensory safe spaces on and offstage.

For tickets and information, visit bct123.org/amelia.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next