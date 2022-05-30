Metro Roundup: Hullabaloo music festival comes to Lakeview June 4

Lakeview will come alive this Saturday, June 4, when Slice Pizza and Moe’s Original BBQ present the Lakeview Hullabaloo music festival.

The event, set to take place on 29th Street South from 2 p.m. to midnight, will celebrate music, food and drink, as well as community and the rich history of Lakeview.

Gov’t Mule, a long-popular rock band led by Grammy Award-winning guitarist Warren Haynes, will headline the event and play two sets on Saturday night beginning at 8:45 p.m.

Also appearing will be the Funk You, a high-energy funk and soul band; Tuckahoe Travelers, a Southern rock band; and T.U.B. The UnKnamed Band, which includes music from The Grateful Dead, Phish and WSP in its sets.

“We want people to wonder what all the hullabaloo in Lakeview is, and we hope this event shows them that,” said Cody Sellers, co-owner of Moe’s Original BBQ, in a news release from the organizers. “Lakeview Hullabaloo will be a momentous event that we share with our friends, family, customers, supporters and neighboring businesses.”

The festival is a “special reinvention” of two previous events the organizers staged in Lakeview, SliceFest and Moe’s Original BBQ Smokin’ Summer Jam, said Slice co-owner Jason Bajalieh

Lakeview Hullabaloo will be “more inclusive” of other businesses in the district, Bajalieh said.

Like SliceFest and Moe’s Original BBQ Smokin’ Summer Jam, Lakeview Hullabaloo will benefit local charities, with the proceeds from this year’s event benefiting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, according to the release.

Bud Light NEXT is the festival’s presenting sponsor.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate and provide all-day access. VIP tickets are $100.

For tickets, all performance times and other details, go to lakeviewhullabaloo.com.