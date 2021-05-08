Metro Roundup: Red Mountain Theatre to present concerts May 13-June 5

Red Mountain Theatre will celebrate the soft opening of its new $25 million arts campus near Regions Field with the “RMT Parkside Concert Series” from May 13-June 5.

The family-friendly shows will be held on the Main Stage or in the Discovery Theatre at the new RMT facility at 1600 Third Ave. S., according to a May 6 news release from the theater.

The performers are as follows:

  • May 13-15, Discovery Theatre: Singer and songwriter Jon Campbell and his wife Kristen, a Red Mountain Theatre veteran.
  • June 3-5, Discovery Theatre: Bobby Horton performing “Songs and Stories of the Civil War.”
  • June 4-5, Main Stage: Audrey Cardwell, a RMT alumna and New York-based musical theater performer, and Birmingham native Cecil Washington Jr., a musical theatre veteran.

“We couldn’t think of a  better way to open the Arts Campus than with a lineup full of Birmingham natives and Red Mountain Theatre alums,” said RMT Executive Director Keith Cromwell in the release.

Showtimes will be Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at redmountaintheatre.org/boxoffice. 

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, each show will be at 50 percent capacity and face masks will be required.  

More information about the concerts is available at redmountaintheatre.org/rmts-parkside concert-series. 