Metro Roundup: Red Mountain Theatre to present concerts May 13-June 5

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Keith Cromwell (L), executive director of Red Mountain Theatre, and Jennifer Jaquess (R), RMT’s managing director, shown recently in front of the company’s new arts campus in Parkside.

Red Mountain Theatre will celebrate the soft opening of its new $25 million arts campus near Regions Field with the “RMT Parkside Concert Series” from May 13-June 5.

The family-friendly shows will be held on the Main Stage or in the Discovery Theatre at the new RMT facility at 1600 Third Ave. S., according to a May 6 news release from the theater.

The performers are as follows:

May 13-15, Discovery Theatre: Singer and songwriter Jon Campbell and his wife Kristen, a Red Mountain Theatre veteran.

June 3-5, Discovery Theatre: Bobby Horton performing “Songs and Stories of the Civil War.”

June 4-5, Main Stage: Audrey Cardwell, a RMT alumna and New York-based musical theater performer, and Birmingham native Cecil Washington Jr., a musical theatre veteran.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to open the Arts Campus than with a lineup full of Birmingham natives and Red Mountain Theatre alums,” said RMT Executive Director Keith Cromwell in the release.

Showtimes will be Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at redmountaintheatre.org/boxoffice.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, each show will be at 50 percent capacity and face masks will be required.

More information about the concerts is available at redmountaintheatre.org/rmts-parkside concert-series.