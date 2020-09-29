Metro Roundup: Vulcan Park announces access program for low-income families

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Vulcan statue at Vulcan Park and Museum.

Vulcan Park and Museum announced recently that it has joined Museums for All, a national program that encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

This program allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit Vulcan Park and Museum at no charge — for up to four people — with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card, according to a Vulcan news release.

“Our goal with this program is to remove any barriers that would prevent individuals from accessing the rich history of our wonderful region and to take in the wonder of Vulcan, the original iron man,”said Joe Saling, the attraction’s director of visitor experience.

Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country, including McWane Science Center downtown.

Museums for All is a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services and is administered by the Association of Children’s Museums.

The initiative helps expand access to museums and also raise public awareness about how museums in the U.S. are reaching their entire communities.

For more information, go to museumsforall.org.

For more information about Vulcan, call 205-933-1409 or go to visitvulcan.com.