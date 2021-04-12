Metro Roundup: Birmingham Boys Choir holding open auditions

× Expand Birmingham Boys Choir

Do you know a boy who is interested in music and singing? The Birmingham Boys Choir is currently holding open auditions for its 2021-22 season. To schedule an audition, visit the website: www.birminghamboyschoir.org/auditions.

Birmingham Boys Choir is a non-profit organization that serves a 160-voice choir of young men from the ages of 8-18. Founded in the 1960’s, the BBC brought the tradition of young male voices together, a practice that dates back over 900 years. This premier singing group offers two annual concerts – a Spring Concert and a Christmas Concert, along with several other collaborative performances throughout the year. Under the direction of Ken Berg, the Birmingham Boys Choir has performed all over the globe including Japan, United States, Vienna, Czech Republic, Costa Rica and Ireland.