Mike Bolin running for Jefferson County Commission seat

Former Alabama Supreme Court justice Mike Bolin of Vestavia Hills announced today he will be a Republican candidate for the Jefferson County Commission seat in District 5 that is being vacated by the resignation of Commissioner Steve Ammons, who recently agreed to become the CEO of the Birmingham Business Alliance.

In a press release, Bolin said he "brings a wealth of distinguished public service experience to the County Commission."

First elected as the Jefferson County Probate Judge in 1988, he was re-elected to that position in 1994 and again in 2000. In 2004, Mike was elected statewide as an Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and served three terms.

“Jefferson County is the economic engine that drives Alabama. Therefore, Jefferson County must be a leader in education and workforce development," Bolin said. "We must provide safe roads and infrastructure, create a business-friendly environment that enables businesses to grow and succeed and support the creation of good paying jobs. The commission must also be at the forefront of improving the quality of life for all of our citizens.

“Jefferson County is in a great place and has come a long way, but we can always do better. We can always be better. And that is why I am running to be your next Jefferson County Commissioner in District 5," Bolin said.

Bolin said he is committed to keeping Jefferson County residents safe from crime and also wants to improve the county courthouse.

“Mike Bolin’s willingness to serve on the Jefferson County Commission is like Babe Ruth coming out of the stands to pinch hit in the bottom of the ninth inning,” said state Senator Jabo Waggoner, R-Vestavia Hills. “Mike is one of the finest human beings I know, a person of immense character, and he will make an outstanding commissioner.”

The District 5 commission seat will be officially vacated when current Commissioner Steve Ammons begins his new role with the Birmingham Business Alliance on June 1. According to statute, election officials will have seven days to set an election date, and the election must be held no more than 45 days from then.

Mike and his wife Rosemary have been married for 37 years and have one daughter, Leigh Anne.