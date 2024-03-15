Moonlight Movies back at Lane Parke

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. Prev Next

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke with everyone’s favorite movie musical, Mama Mia! Spend time with your family and friends ahead of spring break at Lane Parke.

The movie will start at 6:30 p.m. right on the green in front of Jeni’s Ice Cream and Lady Bird. Attendees can enjoy pop-ups from Char Bar and Lady Bird Taco serving yummy bites and sips to enjoy during the movie. Jeni’s Ice Cream will also be open for a sweet treat post-movie! This event will be the first in a series of movie nights at Lane Parke this summer.

“Moonlight Movies has become a community-favorite event and we’re so excited we get to bring it back this spring,” said Tori Krupa, marketing associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “This event is for the whole family to enjoy so bring your blankets, lawn chairs and grab some food and a drink to enjoy during the movie.”

For more information, visit laneparke.com/events or facebook.com/laneparke. To coordinate interviews, contact Tori at 941-524-5148.