Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to host annual Mountain Brook Easter Egg Roll

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Mountain Brook Easter Egg Roll on Saturday, March 30th, at 10 a.m. on the grassy field across from The O’Neal Library.

This Mountain Brook tradition attracts families from across our area, with baskets in tow, ready to collect eggs and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.

The egg roll is an outdoor, family friendly event with thousands of treat-filled eggs graciously provided by Mountain Brook Chamber member sponsors. George Jones with Snoozy’s Kids will serve as the Master of Ceremonies and Birmingham Mosquito Control will have a tent offering breakfast goodies & refreshments for all.

To learn more, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.

Additional inquiries can be directed to Emily Jensen, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director.