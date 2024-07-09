Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce to host Birmingham Culinary Forum

× Expand Courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce The chamber's August Luncheon will feature a culinary panel discussion with some of our area's top food industry players.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host their next quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, August 21, featuring a panel discussion on the restaurant industry with networking beginning at 11 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m.

The panel will be moderated by Paul DeMarco and will include Jorge Castro of Sol Y Luna, Stacey Craig of Brightstar Restaurant, Frank Stitt of Bottega, and Chris Hastings of Hot and Hot Fish Club. Panelists will speak on current issues and trends affecting the restaurant industry in the greater Birmingham area.

“We are honored to have a panel with such outstanding talent across the board. This quarterly luncheon will be a real treat for our chamber members and community to hear from some of the top culinary institutions in Birmingham and tap into the world of the food industry right now,” said Paul DeMarco.

To learn more, visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org. Additional inquiries can be directed to Lizzie Maymon, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director.