Mountain Brook Chamber to host holiday open houses

× Expand Staff photo. Crestline, English and Mountain Brook villages will host holiday open houses in November and December.

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host three holiday open houses in three different locations in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Crestline Village will have its holiday open house Nov. 14; English Village will start a week later, Nov. 21; and Mountain Brook Village will be Dec. 5. All open houses will be from 5-7 p.m.

Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Project Manager Molly Wallace said these events will be great for the merchants to show off what is new this holiday season.

“These open houses are a great way for the merchants to showcase their inventory, holiday decor, offer later hours than normal and provide a festive social setting encouraging shoppers to get out shopping in Mountain Brook with friends and family,” she said. “These holiday open houses have become a favorite Mountain Brook tradition.”

Wallace said many of the stores will have live music and special guests during the open houses. Restaurants will also have some special food items and giveaways during the event.

In the past, some of the open houses have included appearances from the Grinch, Santa Claus and sheep for petting.

Wallace said this year each location will have some old and new favorite items during the open houses.

“As for this year, I have heard there will be special carolers wandering the Village at the Crestline Open House,” Wallace said. “The Poker Run will be back at English Village’s Open House for an interactive shopping experience, and there are some new theme ideas in the works for Mountain Brook Village.”