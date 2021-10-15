Mountain Brook City Council approves agreements with nonprofits

× Expand By Keith McCoy City City Hall 1 Mountain Brook City Hall

The Mountain Brook City Council passed a resolution earlier this week authorizing one-year service agreements between the city and several nonprofits in the Birmingham area.

The agreements — approved on Monday, Sept. 27 — are with the following organizations:

All In Mountain Brook, a nonprofit that seeks to combat issues and problems that put the lives of Mountain Brook youth at risk. The contract is for $10,000.

The Birmingham Zoo, a major cultural and tourist attraction located adjacent to Mountain Brook Village, will receive $10,000 from the city.

The Birmingham Botanical Society, part of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens near Mountain Brook Village, will receive $10,000. Among other services, the society will provide opportunities for school field trips.

Jefferson Blount St. Clair Mental Health Authority, which provides mental health services to Mountain Brook residents, will receive $2,100.

Prescott House Child Advocacy Center will receive $5,000 as part of its contract with the city. The center assists the Mountain Brook Police Department by providing such services as forensic interviews, counseling, team review, court preparation and court accompaniment in all cases involving alleged child abuse, child sexual abuse and children who have witnessed violent crime.

The agreements are for Fiscal Year 2022, which began Oct. 1 and concludes on Sept. 30, 2022.

Other items

The council passed a resolution authorizing the execution of an engagement letter for the financial and compliance audit of the city for the fiscal year that Sept. 30. The audit will be carried out by Birmingham accounting film Carr Riggs & Ingram.

Members voted to increase the salaries of seven laborers at the Park and Recreation Board and the Public Works department by 3.5%. The council voted on Sept. 27 to approve a 3.5% cost of living pay raise for all other city employees.

Among other business, the council passed two resolutions thanking former members of city boards or their service.

One resolution expressed gratitude to Bryan Helms, who served on the Finance Committee.

Another thanked Simeon Johnson, who served on the Board of Lands