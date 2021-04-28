Mountain Brook City Council makes BOE appointment

× Expand Photo courtesy Mountain Brook Schools. Anna Comer Anna Comer will replace Tommy Luckie on the Mountain Brook Board of Education when Luckie's term expires in June.

The Mountain Brook City Council held its regular meeting on Monday, April 26, and for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the members gathered at City Hall.

However, they observed social distancing, and the meeting was made available on Zoom for members of the public.

The following are a few of the items handled by the council:

Board of Education appointment

Members voted 4-1 to appoint Anna Comer to the Mountain Brook Board of Education for a 5-year term ending May 31, 2026. Members of the board serve without compensation

Comer will replace Tommy Luckie, who has served on the board for two terms.

Other business

Members passed a resolution allowing Fire Chief Chris Mullins and the Mountain Brook Fire Department to purchase a new Rosenbauer T-Rex Articulating Platform Aerial Truck with a safety bucket on a 115-foot extension for a price of about $1.4 million. The department’s current ladder truck needs to be replaced soon.

The council approved a conditional office use at 2004 Cahaba Road in English Village for Sarah Stewart Consulting, a construction consulting company.

Mayor Stewart Welch III and the council members issued a proclamation to recognize Clete Walker, Sam Drummond and Ellen Prince of La Paz Mexican Restaurant for being open in Crestline Village for over 30 years.

The council declaring a vehicle — a 1999 Ford F-350 truck — to be surplus and authorizing its conveyance to the city of Tuskegee.

The city will also take part in the 2021 State of Alabama Sales Tax Holiday beginning on Friday, July 16, and ending at midnight on Sunday, July 18. The city will exempt certain school supplies, computers, and clothing from municipal sales or use tax.

