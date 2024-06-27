Mountain Brook High School student receives resolution from city council on Eagle Scout project

× 1 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Joseph Spencer III placed mile markers along over four miles of trails in Mountain Brook for his Eagle Scout project. × 2 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. The mile markers feature QR codes that people can scan to get help on the trail. × 3 of 3 Expand Solomon Crenshaw Jr. The markers can be found every quarter mile along 4.17 miles of trails from Mountain Brook Elementary to the Irondale Furnace trail. Prev Next

A rising junior at Mountain Brook High School combined his love of distance running with his desire to become an Eagle Scout to create a mile marker system in Mountain Brook.

Joseph Spencer III received a resolution from the Mountain Brook City Council Monday because of his mile markers for the 4.17-mile trail system in the city.

The 16-year-old from Troop 53 at St. Peter’s Church put special QR codes on his markers that persons on the trails can scan to get help. Each marker has a code that, when read to a dispatcher, can help first responders pinpoint someone’s position on a trail.

Spencer, a member of the two-time defending state champion cross country team from Mountain Brook High, has been working with Park and Recreation Director Shanda Williams and Nimrod Long, who spearheaded renovations to Jemison Park Trail.

“The project basically entails placing quarter-mile markers starting at Mountain Brook Elementary field and then ending at the Irondale Furnace trail,” he said. “The trail goes from Mountain Brook Elementary field to Watkins Trail all the way down Jemison, up Beechwood, down Old Leeds Road and then ending at the Irondale Furnace trail.”

The 17 sign posts, which are provided by the Freshwater Land Trust, will be 72 inches in length with two feet below ground and 4 feet above ground. The larger sign on top gives mileage someone has traveled. The smaller sign has a QR code that, when scanned, will display three words on the user's screen.

“This is used in the case of an emergency,” Spencer said. “You read those three words to the (dispatcher) and your exact location can be pinpointed, which will decrease response time for first responders.”

Lloyd Shelton, an avid runner, was more than impressed.

“It's awesome,” he said, “especially with the QR code. Great job.”

Police Chief Jaye Loggins and Fire Chief Chris Mullins directed the aspiring Eagle Scout to contact Shelby County 911, which handles dispatch calls in Mountain Brook.

During pre-council, the panel discussed installing irrigation and landscaping for City Hall’s upper deck. Steve Boone said the irrigation would cost about $3,000 and then the cost of greenery. The matter will be revisited after Council President Virginia Smith asked if fake vines could be used instead.

The council also talked about possible amendments to the Home Occupation Ordinance, which City Attorney Whitt Colvin said had not been updated since before the COVID pandemic.

In other business, the council:

Granted conditional use for Village Pet Grooming and Boutique at 2921 Cahaba Road to co-owners Craig Martin and Chelsea Martin (no relation). Coincidentally, Chelsea Martin had previously groomed Bela Smith, the Lagotto Romagnolo of councilmember Graham Smith. “She has a tricky haircut,” Smith said.

Issued a change order for gutter repairs and replacement on the North Woodridge sidewalk project. That job will cost about $50,000.

Executed a contractor agreement with Father Nature of Birmingham regarding the planter installation on Canterbury Road.

Executed a contract with Cotton State Media, which does business as Focus Creative Birmingham, for social media and communications within the city.

Accepted the proposal from Sain Associates regarding a survey of Overton Park.

Authorized a contract agreement with Birmingham Stone LLC for the sing at Woodcliff Park.

Recommended that the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board issue a special events retail license to TRO Inc. for Otey’s Fest.

Authorized the sale or disposal of surplus property.

The next meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. on July 8.