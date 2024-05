× Expand Mountain Brook City Hall. File photo. Mountain Brook City Hall Mountain Brook City Hall in Crestline Village on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Since Monday, May 27 is Memorial Day, the Mountain Brook City Council meeting has been moved to Tuesday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

The pre-meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall.

Here's a look at both agendas for the evening: