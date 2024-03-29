Mountain Brook Events Guide - April 2024

April 4: Washington Update Luncheon. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel, 1000 Galleria Circle. Featuring Rep. Gary Palmer. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.

April 4-May 23: Mason Music Munchkin Music Session. Thursdays, 1-2 p.m. Mason Music in Mountain Brook presents preschool weekly, drop-off music classes. Introduce your little one to music while nurturing their social-emotional and cognitive development. $175, masonmusic.com.

April 4: Spencer Lecture — “The Gardens of Bunny Mellon.” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Linn- Henley Lecture Hall, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Rd. Thomas Lloyd and Bryan Huffman, the authors of “Garden Secrets of Bunny Mellon,” will join us to talk about the amazing legacy that Rachel Lambert "Bunny" Mellon left to the world of style and horticulture, including designing the White House Rose Garden. Admission is free, but registration is required. Visit bbgardens.org for more information.

April 6: Recycling Day. 9 a.m. to noon. Mountain Brook High School, front parking lot. Bring your paper documents and electronic waste for safe and secure removal. No TVs allowed. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org.

× Expand BBG Spring Plant sale

April 12-13: Spring Plant Sale — Public Welcome. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Proceeds support the Friends’ mission to protect, nurture and share the wonders of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The sale will take place outdoors in the Gardens’ Formal Lawn and Hill Garden. Bring a portable cart or wagon, and cash or credit card for payment. Visit bbgardens.org for more information.

April 14: Jewish Food and Culture Fest. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road. The Jewish Food and Culture Fest is a favorite outdoor food event you don’t want to miss. Lovingly prepared recipes passed down for generations include sweet and savory braised brisket, falafel, giant corned beef sandwiches, pickles, babka and matzah ball soup, to name a few. For more information, contact davidg@bhamjcc.org or visit bhamjcc.org/jewish-food-fest.

April 14: Behind the Scenes Wine Tasting Experience. 3-5 p.m. Sunday wine blending and tasting experience at Habitat Cooking School in the Grand Bohemian. Taste four unique supply varietals and explore the chemistry of our blends while savoring each flavor. $149. Register at mountain-brook.classesbykessler.com/collections/all/products/sunday-blends-a-behind-the-scenes-wine-tasting-experience.

April 17: Chamber Connect — AI and the Media. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 101 Hoyt Lane. Join us as Harry Long of 81Shop discusses current trends in artificial intelligence (AI) and the media. These events are always an opportunity to learn valuable workplace, personal and networking skills while also engaging with other members of the chamber. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required, and the cost is $10. Visit mtnbrookchamber.org for more information.

April 20: Alabama Bird Search — Youth Challenge Awards. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. The Birmingham Zoo is excited to announce the first annual Alabama Bird Search — Youth Challenge (ABS) and T-shirt art contest. During this state-wide, 24-hour competitive birding event, youth teams ranging from pre-kindergarten through high school will compete against other teams in their age division to win prizes for categories such as most species identified. There will also be a T-shirt art contest, with the grand prize-winning art featured on the event’s T-shirt next year. The event will end in a recognition and awards picnic at the zoo. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/events.

April 20: Scholarship Run presented by Viva Health. The UAB National Alumni Society (NAS) will host its 18th annual Scholarship Run, presented by Viva Health. This year, the 5K, 10K and fun run are heading to Crestline Village on West Jackson Boulevard, near Crestline Elementary School. Come together with members of the UAB community to help raise money for student scholarships. The race is hosted on a certified course and will be chipped and timed. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=160419.

April 28: In Full Bloom Art Exhibition. 605 28th Street South. The highly anticipated annual In Full Bloom Show returns to Beverly McNeil Gallery this spring. The show features a collection of original landscape and floral pieces in contemporary and traditional styles, inspired by artists' longest standing muse, Mother Nature.

Otey’s Tavern Music Lineup

× Expand Will’s Dayton Rockstar

April 5: Will’s Dayton Rockstar.

April 6: J.D. & The Man.

April 12: Local Honey.

April 13: A-A-Ron.

April 18: Glen Butts & Tom Jambor.

April 19: Frank & Friends.

April 20: We Are Wolves.

April 25: Joe Breckinridge.

April 26: The Divines.

April 27: Devine and Company.

Saw’s Juke Joint Music Lineup

April 4: Cheyenne

April 5: Kevin Harrison

April 6: Jason Grubbs

April 7: Moral Support

April 11: John Kulinich and Rick Carter

April 12: Cashback

April 13: The Hams

April 14: Moral Support

April 18: JD and The Man

April 19: Sarah Mason Duo

April 20: The Divines

April 21: Moral Support

April 25: Dave Kurland

April 26: BG

April 27: Sean Rockstar Heninger

April 28: Moral Support

O’Neal Public Library

Register for events on the calendar at oneallibrary.org.

Adult Programs

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga — With Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m. All ages welcome.

April 3: Makeup of the Ancient World. 6-8 p.m.

April 5: Space Prom. 6-8 p.m. Ages 21 and up only.

April 8: Great Short Stories — “A Man Called Horse” by Dorothy M. Johnson. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

April 9: The Bookies — “Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton. 10-11:30 a.m.

April 10: Medicare Made Clear — What You Need to Know. 10 a.m. to noon.

April 16: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

April 16: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

April 17: Samford String Quartet. 11 a.m. to noon.

April 21: “Cure” — An Under the Mountain Event. 7-9:30 p.m.

April 24: Charlotte Pence — An Evening of Poetry. 6-7 p.m.

April 30: Books & Beyond — Books Set in Alabama. 6:30-8 p.m.

Teen Programs

April 1 and 29: TAB Meeting. 5-6 p.m.

April 5: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

April 11: Tiny Art. 4-5 p.m.

April 24: DIY Yums — Grilling 101. 4-5:30 p.m. Taught by Mountain Brook Fire Department.

April 25: Library Loot Book Club. 4-5 p.m.

Children Programs

Tuesdays: Patty Cake — Lapsit Storytime. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Ages infant to 18 months.

Tuesdays: LOL Story Adventure. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Ages 1-3. Directed movement.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Ages 3-5. Kindergarten prep storytime.

Thursdays: All Together Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages welcome. Informal storytime.

Thursdays: SNaP. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6. April 4: Game On, April 11: Mod Podge Flower Pots, April 18: Movie and Popcorn, April 25: Makerspace Demo.

April 1: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades K-6.

April 3: Pop-Up STEAM — Eclipse Science. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Grades 3-6.

April 8: Breakout Book Club — Poetry. 5-6 p.m. Emerging readers.

April 9: Family Night — Drum Jam. 5:30-6:15 p.m. All ages welcome.

April 11: Hot off the Press Book Group. 6-7 p.m. Grades 4-6.

April 12: Sensory Play, Explore & More. 9:30-11:45 a.m. Ages birth to 4K. Small groups at 9:30 and 10:30, free play at 11:15.

April 15: Illustrator Art Club — Art Inspired by Nikki McClure. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-6.

April 17: Paw Patrol Bike Brigade. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Decorate your bike, ride a safety obstacle course and meet Chase and friends