Mountain Brook Events Guide - December 2023

Dec. 3: Mountain Brook Holiday Parade. 3 p.m. Parade begins at Mountain Brook Office Park and travels down Cahaba Road. The parade will feature local schools and businesses and will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus atop a Mountain Brook Fire Department truck. The 2023 Grand Marshal will be Billy The Kid, Mountain Brook’s famed runaway goat. Children can enjoy the parade, take photos with Santa and enjoy activities in the children’s village near the parade stage on Cahaba Road. mtnbrookchamber.org.

Dec. 5: Birmingham Boys Choir 46th Annual Christmas Concert. 7 p.m. Samford University Wright Center, 800 Lakeshore Drive. This is a free concert open to the public. birminghamboyschoir.org.

Dec. 6-31: Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration. 5-9 p.m. nightly Wednesdays through Sundays, except Christmas Eve. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. Come experience the zoo at night with glowing lantern animals and holiday fun. Take a ride on the train, climb the adventure tower and hop on the carousel. Tickets are $21.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12 and children under 2 are free. Zoo members get a 30% discount on tickets. Ride and attraction tickets can be purchased separately on-site. birminghamzoo.com.

Dec. 7: English Village Holiday Open House. 5 p.m. 2012 Cahaba Road. English Village will host their annual holiday open house amid the twinkling lights to the sounds of live music with retailers opening their doors for sales, specials, and holiday treats. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host a tent at each holiday open house and will offer a bag check for shoppers, as well as community-themed swag bags for the first 50 guests.

Dec. 7: Mountain Brook Menorah Lighting. 5 p.m. In front of Jeni’s Ice Cream in Mountain Brook Village. The event, presented by the Chabad of Alabama will include latkes, donuts, music, dreidel mascot and kids activities. chabadofalabama.com

Dec. 9-10, 16-22: Magical Nights: Vulcan’s Holiday Experience. 6-8 p.m. Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Enjoy the holiday season with holiday lights, music, food, hot chocolate and Santa. Adult tickets are $8, children ages 5-12 are $5 and children under 4 are free. visitvulcan.com.

Dec. 11: Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook’s Pre-Curated Holiday Celebration. 6-10 p.m. The Grand Bohemian, 2655 Lane Park Road. Enjoy spectacular holiday décor, preset menu options including hors d'oeuvres, small plates, food and cocktail stations and dancing to DJ entertainment. Tickets are $99 and available at mountain-brook.classesbykessler.com.

O’Neal Library

The O’Neal Library at 50 Oak St. is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday 2-6 p.m.

All Ages

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m. Drop by the Makerspace to work on your creative projects and explore the library’s resources.

Children

Tuesdays: Patty Cake — Lapsit Storytime. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Storytelling Room. Registration required.

Tuesdays: LOL Story Adventure. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytime — Directed Movement. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Registration required.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers — Kindergarten Prep Storytime. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Registration required

Thursdays: All Together Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Community Meeting Room.

Thursdays: SNaP — Game On. 3:30-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Grades 3-6.

× Expand Elizabeth Shannon

Dec. 2: Elizabeth Shannon, Children’s Author. 10:15-11:15 a.m. Community Meeting Room.

Dec. 4: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytelling Room. Children are invited to practice reading aloud with a buddy. There will be teen volunteers through the Teen Advisory Board and trained dogs through Hand in Paw.

Dec. 6: Fancy Nancy Hairdo Hullabaloo. 3:30-5 p.m. Storytelling Room. Children can get their hair styled like Fancy Nancy in her books. No appointments necessary. Sign up when you get to the Children’s Department.

Dec. 8: Sensory Play, Explore and More. 9:30-11:45 a.m. Storytelling Room. Children will move through different sensory stations with their caregivers. Small groups from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free play from 11:15-11:45 a.m. Registration required.

Dec. 14: Hot off the Press Book Group. 6-7 p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades 4-6. Share a book you’ve enjoyed and get to know some of Ms. Morgan’s latest favorites over pizza. Registration required.

Teens

Dec. 4: Teen Advisory Board. 5-6 p.m. Conference Room. Registration required.

Dec. 6: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Video games, board games and card games galore.

Dec. 12-14: Exam Breaks. Noon to 3 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Take a break from studying at the library.

Adults

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m. Community Meeting Room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Registration required.

Dec. 2: Nature Journaling with Author Whit Gibbons. 2-3:30 p.m. Grades 7-12 and adults. Community Meeting Room. Join the author for a discussion of his naturalist memoir “Salleyland,” featuring live specimens and an exercise in nature journaling. Registration required.

Dec. 5: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m. Conference Room. Join Miriam Calleja for 90 minutes of writing prompts. Registration required.

Dec. 6: Holiday Concert with the Samford String Quartet. 11 a.m. to noon. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Dec. 7: Yoga 101 with Marie Blair. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Dec. 10: Ghost Stories for Christmas. 7-9:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Enjoy a night of ghost stories by award-winning voice actor Matt Godfrey. Registration required.

Dec. 11: Great Short Stories — Reading and Discussion Group. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Conference Room. Great conversation about great short fiction. Registration required.

Dec. 12: The Bookies discuss “The Wager” by David Gran. 10-11:30 a.m. Conference Room. Registration required.

Dec. 13: Winecraft — Mid-Century Christmas Houses. 6-8:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Add a touch of nostalgia to your holiday decor with this mid-century-inspired Christmas craft. Registration required.

Dec. 19: Books and Beyond — Book Clubbing Outside the Box. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Conference Room. You pick what you’d like to listen to, read or watch within the selected topic, then come tell us about it. Registration required.