Mountain Brook Events Guide - February 2024

Thursdays: Tiny Makers In The Garden. 9-10 a.m. and 10:30-11:30 a.m. Ages 16 months to 3 years. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Exploration Classroom. This series is made up of five one-hour, child-led art play groups where children are given the opportunity to explore and enjoy art with the help of their caregiver. Registration required. Members cost $125, non-members $150. bbgardens.org.

Feb. 1: Portrait Photography Workshop. 3-4:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Southern Living Garden. This class will cover the basic principles and topics of portrait photography, including manual settings, lighting, posing and more. Registration is required. Members $45, nonmembers $52. bbgardens.org.

Feb. 6: Thyme to Read Book Club — “Birnam Wood.” 4:30-5:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Come join the monthly book club hosted by the Library at the Botanical Gardens. This month’s discussion will feature “Birnam Wood” by Eleanor Catton. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit bbgardens.org.

Feb. 10: AAA Concert Series — Alex Meixner. 1-2:30 p.m. Brookwood Baptist Church. A free concert featuring Alex Meixner, a nationally acclaimed musician, performer and band leader trained in classical, jazz and ethnic music. For free tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Feb. 13: Valentine’s Day Tablescapes. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Ireland Room. Enjoy a Valentine’s Day mimosa and a tablescape demonstration with Kathleen Varner, owner of Birmingham-based Petals and Props, then create a floral centerpiece for the Valentine’s Day table. Registration required. Members $100, non-members $110. bbgardens.org.

Feb. 22: Friends of O’Neal Library Preview Party and Book Sale. 6-8 p.m. O’Neal Public Library. Get a preview before the book sale opens. The sale begins Feb. 23 at 10 a.m, and ends Feb. 25 at 5 p.m. oneallibrary.org.

Feb. 23-24: Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Mountain Brook Community Church. Come shop or register to sell your gently used children’s items at the spring consignment sale. All proceeds made will help fund Mountain Brook Community Church missions. For information on volunteering, shopping and registering as a consignor, visit mbcc.us/sweetrepeats.

Feb. 25-26: Rise Against Hunger. Noon to 2 p.m. Canterbury United Methodist Church, Canterbury Hall. Volunteers assist with packing and distributing thousands of meals. To view and sign up for a time slot, visit canterburyumc.org/rise-against-hunger.

Feb. 25: Southern Tales 2024. 2:30-4 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Retelling of “A Sweet Strangeness Thrills My Heart: The Journal of Sallie Independence Foster, 1861–1887” with storyteller Dolores Hydock and musician Bobby Horton. Cost is $25 and registration is required. bbgardens.org.

O’Neal Library Calendar

Children

Tuesdays: Patty Cake — Lapsit Storytime. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Storytelling Room. Registration required.

Tuesdays: LOL Story Adventure. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytime — Directed Movement. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Registration required.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers — Kindergarten Prep Storytime. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Registration required.

Thursdays: All Together Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Community Meeting Room.

Feb. 1: SNaP — Game On. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 2: Camp Half Blood After Hours Party. 6-8 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 5: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytelling Room. Children are invited to practice reading aloud with a buddy. There will be teen volunteers through the Teen Advisory Board and trained dogs through Hand in Paw.

Feb. 8: SNaP — Valentine’s Day Cards. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 8: Hot Off the Press Book Group. 6-7 p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades 4-6. Share a book you've enjoyed and get to know some of Ms. Morgan's latest favorites. Registration required.

Feb. 9: Sensory Play, Explore and More. 9:30-11:45 a.m. Storytelling Room. Children will move through different sensory stations with their caregivers. Small groups from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free play from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Registration required.

Feb. 10: Books in the Brook at the Park on Overton Road. 1-2 p.m. Valentine's crafting. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 12: Breakout Book Club — I am a Dinosaur!. 5-6 p.m. For emerging readers and their adults.

Feb. 15: SNaP — Movie and Popcorn. 3:30-5:10 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 19: Illustrator Art Club — Art Inspired by David Ezra Stein. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-6.

Feb. 22: SNaP — Book Bingo. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Feb. 29: SNaP — Leap Day Celebration. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

Teens

Feb. 3: Life Hacks for Grades 9-12. 10 a.m. Chill baking with Chef Antonio.

Feb. 5: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Conference Room. Registration required.

Feb. 7: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Video games, board games and card games galore.

Feb. 21: Library Loot Book Club. 4-5 p.m.

Adults

Mondays: Beginner Sewing Classes. 4-5 p.m.

Feb. 3: Great Short Stories — Matinee Movie: “Freaks.” 3 p.m.

Feb. 4: Birmingham Arts Journal Reception for Winter Issue. 2 p.m.

Feb. 4: “The Funhouse” — An Under the Mountain Film Event. 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m. Community Meeting Room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Registration required.

Feb. 6: The Bookies discuss "What You Are Looking For is in the Library” by Michiko Aoyama. 10-11:30 a.m. Conference Room. Registration required.

Feb. 12: Great Short Stories. 6:30-7:30 p.m. “Spurs” by Tod Robbins.

Feb. 27: Books and Beyond — Westerns. 6:30-8 p.m. Conference Room. You pick what you'd like to listen to, read or watch within the selected topic, then come tell us about it. Registration required.