Mountain Brook Events Guide - January 2024

Jan. 2: Thyme to Read Book Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join a group of fellow book lovers to discuss “Chinese Menu — the History, Myths and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods” by Grace Lin. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Hope Long at hlong@bbgardens.org.

Jan. 5-7 and 12-14: Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Experience the zoo at night with glowing lantern animals and holiday fun. Take a ride on the train, climb the adventure tower and ride on the carousel. Tickets are $21.95 for adults, $13.95 for children ages 2-12 and under two are free. Zoo members get a 30% discount on tickets. Ride and attraction tickets can be purchased separately. birminghamzoo.com.

Jan. 11: Build Your Own Rain Barrel. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join horticulturist Keith Turney for a workshop on building your own rain barrel to make and take home. $60 for members, $70 for non-members. Cost covers materials and instruction. Register online at bbgardens.org.

Jan. 18: Caring for Gardening Tools. 11 a.m. to noon. Adventure Classroom at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. A hands-on workshop helping you learn to store, clean and sharpen your hand tools. Bring a pair of used pruners, loppers or soil knives to use during the class. $20 for members, $25 for non-members. Register online at bbgardens.org.

Jan. 25: From a Pickle to a Plan — How to Craft a Design for Your Garden. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join Molly Hendry as she teaches how to plan and apply principles of design to your own garden. Bring photographs of a section of your garden to explore through a design lens. $40 for members, $50 for non-members. Register online at bbgardens.org.

Jan. 27: Community Seed Swap. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Celebrate National Seed Swap Day with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Bring any open-pollinated, heirloom seeds to share. You do not have to bring seeds to participate. This event is free and open to the public. bbgardens.org.

Jan. 30: 2024 Annual Member Celebration and John A. Floyd Lecture Series. 5:30- 7 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Join the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Garden for a lecture by Steve Bender, “The Grumpy Gardener.” Light refreshments will be served. Free for members, $15 for non-members. Registration required at bbgardens.org.

Jan. 31: Mountain Brook Chamber Annual Luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country Club of Birmingham. The luncheon will celebrate the city of Mountain Brook and honor the Jemison Visionary Award winner. Registration required at mtnbrookchamber.org.

O’Neal Library

All Ages

Jan. 2-9: 2024 Vision Board Making. All day during library hours. 2nd floor. All ages.

Children

Tuesdays: LOL Story Adventure. 3:30-4:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytime - Directed Movement. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Registration required.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers- Kindergarten Prep Storytime. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Storytelling Room. Registration required

Thursdays: SNaP- Game On (4th), Copy Cat Art (11th), Movie and Popcorn (18th), Puzzlemania (25th). 3:30-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Grades 3-6.

Jan. 6: Books in the Brook - Let It Snow. 1:30- 3 p.m. The park on Overton Road. All ages.

Jan. 8: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Storytelling Room. Children are invited to practice reading aloud with a buddy. There will be teen volunteers through the Teen Advisory Board and trained dogs through Hand in Paw.

Jan 9: Family Night - Animal Alliances presented by Animal Tales. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Community Meeting Room. All ages.

Jan, 11: Hot off the Press Book Group. 6-7p.m. Storytelling Room. Grades 4-6. Share a book you’ve enjoyed and get to know some of Ms. Morgan’s latest favorites. Registration required.

Jan. 12: Sensory Play, Explore, and More. 9:30-11:45 a.m. Storytelling Room. Children will move through different sensory stations with their caregivers. Small groups from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free play from 11:15- 11:45 a.m. Registration required.

Jan. 17: Scrumdiddlyumptious Wonka Bars - An Etc. Program. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. All ages. Registration required.

Jan. 22: Breakout Book Club. 5-6 p.m. Storytelling Room. This event is for emerging readers and their adults. Registration required.

Jan. 29: Illustrator Art Club - art inspired by Cindy Derby, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Teens

Jan. 5: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Video games, board games, and card games galore.

Jan. 11: Floats and Strokes. 4-5 p.m. Conference Room.

Jan. 12: Camp Half-Blood Night. 6:30-8 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Grades 7-12. Registration required.

Jan. 20: Beginner Knife Skills. 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Grades 9-12. Registration required.

Jan. 24: DIY Yums- Crepes. 4-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Jan. 25: Library Loot Club. 4-5 p.m. Conference Room.

Adults

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m. Community Meeting Room. Bring a yoga mat and water. Registration required.

Jan. 4: Decluttering with Katie Rogers. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Jan. 6: Great Short Stories Matinee - Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House. 3-5 p.m. Community Meeting Room Theater. Registration required.

Jan. 8: Great Short Stories- Reading and Discussion Group. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room.

Jan. 9: Bookies Book Club. 10-11:30 a.m. Conference Room.

Jan. 10: Medicare Made Clear- What You need to Know. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Jan. 14: Santa Sangre - An Under the Mountain Event. 7-9:30 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Jan. 18 and 23: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Conference room. Registration required.

Jan 27: Burns Night. 6:30-9 p.m. Community Meeting Room. Registration required.

Jan. 30: Books and Beyond- Book Clubbing Outside the Box. 6:30-8 p.m. Conference Room. You pick what you’d like to listen to/read/watch within the selected topic, then come discuss it. Registration required.