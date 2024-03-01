Mountain Brook Events Guide - March 2024

× Expand Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser

March 2: Exceptional Foundation’s Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. 614 Brookwood Village. The Exceptional Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser will feature live music, a kids’ zone and all the chili you can eat. Purchase tickets in advance for $15 and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. exceptionalfoundation.org/chili.

March 5: Thyme to Read Book Club. 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. The monthly book club hosted by the Library at the Gardens. This month’s discussion will feature “Eating to Extinction: The World’s Rarest Foods and Why We Need to Save Them.” This event is free and open to the public. bbgardens.org.

March 9: Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast. 7-11 a.m. The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road, Homewood. Enjoy delicious pancakes and family fun at the annual fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook. Meals are $8 each and can be purchased at the door. homewood-mtbrook-al.kiwanisone.org/page/23234.

March 9: Publix Village 2 Village 2024. 7:30 a.m. Grand Bohemian Hotel, 2655 Lane Park Road. This premier road race attracts over 500 runners and their families, and it offers both a 10K and 7.5K option. Finishing in Lane Parke, the race culminates at the race village, complete with vendors, food and beverage, music and a kids’ zone. Registration is $35. runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k.

March 14: Family Night — Live Animal Show. 5:30-6:15 p.m. O’Neal Library. Swing by the library for a family night of fun. The “Tales and Scales” animal show will feature a lineup of reptiles, amphibians and more. The library is hosting a light dinner for children immediately following the program. oneallibrary.org/event/6914174.

March 16: Kid Bike Safari at The Birmingham Zoo. 4 p.m. The Birmingham Zoo. Children can ride in the bike safari. Space is limited to ensure a safe riding experience. An optional coaching bike skills clinic will take place at 3 p.m. (cost $25). Warm ups begin at 4 p.m., and the bike safari will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. A $25 Bike Safari Pass is needed for event participation. littlehammies.com/store/ols/products/bikesafari-bhmzoo.

March 19: Orangetheory Fitness TumTum Tree Foundation 10K/5K/1-Mile Fun Run. 3 p.m. Crestline Village. Orangetheory Fitness is hosting this race, with proceeds benefiting children who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Run, walk or donate. An afterparty will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. and will feature live music, games, inflatables, food and more. Strollers and pets are welcome in all races. runsignup.com/Race/AL/MountainBrook/TumTumTreeFoundation10K.

March 30: 17th Annual Cherry Blossom Festival. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. The Japan America Society of Alabama hosts this annual event to help you immerse yourself in Japanese culture. Enjoy cultural activities, food, music and martial arts demonstrations. Entry is free.bbgardens.org.

March 30: Mountain Brook Easter Egg Roll. 10 a.m. O’Neal Library. Bring your Easter baskets to the grassy field and join the fun. mtnbrookchamber.org.