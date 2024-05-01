Mountain Brook Events Guide - May 2024

× Expand Art in the Village

May 4: Art in the Village. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Brook City Hall. Come enjoy the 42nd year of this event, celebrating local artists as they display a variety of fine art paintings and drawings. Also enjoy the Floral Art competition, featuring floral arrangements by Lisa Bailey Designs. This is a free community event, with free parking. Pets are welcome. mountainbrookartassociation.com.

May 5: La Paz Cinco De Mayo Party. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. La Paz Restaurant, 99 Euclid Ave. Experience the best Cinco party in town with live music, food, drink specials and face painting. eatatlapaz.com.

May 7: Rosé in the Roses. 5:30-7 p.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens Junior Board and Shoal Creek Properties present a festive night at the gardens. Enjoy a glass of rosé provided by Finch Fine Wines while you view the gardens’ roses. Reservations required. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers. Visit bbgardens.org/event/rose-in-the-roses-2024.

May 10: 14th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails 2024. 6-9 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Presented by the Birmingham Zoo’s Junior Board. Visit the Trails of Africa for an outdoor celebration with music, animal encounters, small bites from area restaurants, beer, wine, specialty cocktails and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Carlos the giant anteater’s habitat. One free drink ticket per person is included with the purchase of event admission. Early bird tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple, or $60 per person or $115 per couple for admission with an unlimited drinks wristband. Standard tickets are $45 per person or $85 per couple, or $65 per person or $125 per couple for admission with an unlimited drinks wristband. All guests must be 21 or older. birminghamzoo.com/events.

Live Music

May 2: Tyler Diuguid. 5:30 p.m.

May 3: We are Wolves. 5:30 p.m. Local Honey. 9 p.m.

May 4: Edmonds Butler Band. 9 p.m.

May 9: J.D. and The Man. 5:30 p.m.

May 10: Cheyloe and Kyle. 5:30 p.m.

May 11: T.U.B. 9 p.m.

May 16: Leah Slaughter and William Yarbrough. 5:30 p.m.

May 17: Matt Devine and Johnny Kulinich. 5:30 p.m.

8 Track Country. 9 p.m.

May 18: Graham and the Damaged. 9 p.m.

May 23: Alice Bargeron. 5:30 p.m.

May 25: About Time. 9 p.m.

May 30: Rick Carter and Johnny Kulinich. 8 p.m.

May 31: Cheyenne Chapman. 5:30 p.m.

Saw’s Juke Joint

Sundays: Moral Support. Noon to 3 p.m.

May 2: Matt Devine Duo. 6-9 p.m.

May 3: To Da Maxx. 6-9 p.m.

May 4: Payton Williams Duo. 6-9 p.m.

May 9: Joe Breckenridge. 6-9 p.m.

May 10: Noble Freeland and Young. 6-9 p.m.

May 11: J.D. and The Man. 6-9 p.m.

May 16: Cheyenne. 6-9 p.m.

May 17: Stephen Wood Duo. 6-9 p.m.

May 18: TUB Trio. 6-9 p.m.

May 23: Billy Gant. 6-9 p.m.

May 24: Len. 6-9 p.m.

May 25: Craig McGriff. 6-9 p.m.

O’Neal Library

Early May children’s programming is paused while staff prepare the library for summer programming. Register for events at oneallibrary.org.

ADULT

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga — With Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m. All ages welcome.

May 1: Mahjong Meet Up. 10 a.m. to noon. This program is for skilled mahjong players. Be on the lookout for beginner lessons later in the summer.

May 7: Vacation Travel Tips with Sarah Robinson of Hum Concierge. 2-3 p.m.

May 7 and 9: Writing Workshops with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

May 8: Medicare Made Clear — What You Need to Know. 10 a.m. to noon.

May 8: “Kill List” — An Under the Mountain Movie Event. 7-9:30 p.m.

May 9: Retirement by Design — with Ramey Harrell. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

May 11: Crafterday! 9 a.m. to noon.

May 11: 80s Adventure Film Series — “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” 3-5 p.m.

May 13: Great Short Stories — “Memento Mori” by Jonathan Nolan. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

May 14: The Bookies — “The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel” by Douglas Brunt. 10-11:30 a.m.

May 21: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

May 21: Books & Beyond — Author Study: Henry James. 6:30-8 p.m.

May 29: Red Mountain Theatre’s Seasoned Performers Present — “TWO FOR ONE!” 2-3 p.m.

TEEN

May 3: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

May 6: TAB Meeting. 4:30-6 p.m.

May 17- 21: Exam Breaks. All day.

May 19: Teen Summer Reading Begins! 3:30-5 p.m.

CHILDREN

May 19: Summer Reading Kick-Off — Carnival & Thomas Hughes Brinkley Memorial Fun Run. 3:30-5 p.m.

May 28: LOL: Extra. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades K-2.

May 30: All Together Storytime. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages welcome for an informal storytime.

May 30: SNaP. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.