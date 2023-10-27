Mountain Brook Events Guide - November 2023

Nov. 1: Tapas & Taps. Lane Parke, Rele Street. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Featuring drinks from Birmingham breweries, bites from local restaurants, a raffle with prizes from Mountain Brook and Lane Parke retailers and more. Tickets are $35 and sales benefit Smile-A-Mile, a Birmingham local nonprofit that provides programs, hope and healing to children diagnosed with cancer and their families. eventbrite.com.

Nov. 2: The Brook & The Bluff — Bluebeard Tour 2023. 6:30-10:30 p.m. Avondale Brewing Company, 201 41st St. S. The band members, who are natives of Mountain Brook and Bluff Park, are embarking on their most ambitious North American tour yet. Tickets are $23 and available at ticketmaster.com.

Nov. 4: Mountain Brook FOP 5K Pig Run & 1-Mile Fun Run. 8 a.m. Crestline Elementary School. The route is through Crestline Village and back to the school. Dogs are welcome. Register at findarace.com.

Nov. 8: Mountain Brook Chamber Quarterly Luncheon. 11 a.m. Country Club of Birmingham. Birmingham Has More. Featuring speakers Steve Ammons, BBA CEO, and Karla Khodanian, BAA COO. $30 for members, $35 for non-members, $250 for table sponsorship (seats 8). mtnbrookchamber.org.

Nov. 16: Crestline Village Open House. 3-8 p.m. Visit spots in Mountain Brook Village, taking part in this special holiday shopping event.

Nov. 16: Lane Parke Tree Lighting. Information TBD at laneparke.com.

Nov. 17: Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. This larger-than-life illuminated experience will be held on select nights during the months of November, December and January. Watch the zoo come alive with larger-than-life, jaw-dropping wild animal and sea life lantern creations brilliantly lighting up the night. Tickets are $21.95 for adults (members $16.95) and $13.95 for children 2-12 (members $10.95). bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/62.

Nov. 30: Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House. 3-8 p.m. Visit spots in Mountain Brook Village, taking part in this special holiday shopping event.