Mountain Brook Events Guide - October 2023

Oct. 3: Community Night Out. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Mountain Brook City Hall, 56 Church St. Mountain Brook’s police and fire departments and the City of Mountain Brook are hosting this event in Crestline Village on the lawn of City Hall. Citizens can enjoy food, drink and opportunities to interact with first responders. mtnbrookchamber.org.

Oct. 5: Zoo Gala — Flamingo Flamboyance. 5:30-10 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. The zoo’s largest fundraising event of the year featuring animal encounters, food, drinks, an auction, live music and more. Tickets $250. Visit birminghamzoo.com.

Oct. 8: Three on a String. 2:30 p.m. Mountain Brook High School, 3650 Bethune Dr. Three on a String joins the Birmingham Boys' Choir for an afternoon of music and laughter. birminghamboyschoir.org.

Oct. 11: Tapas & Taps. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lane Parke, Rele St. A unique fundraiser for Smile-A-Mile, which incorporates local restaurants and businesses for an evening to experience live music, small plates, local drinks and more. Tickets $35, available on Eventbrite.

Oct. 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29: Hoots & Howls. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. A daytime Halloween festival at the zoo. Guests are invited to wear costumes and trick or treat around the candy trail, enjoy a dance party, ride the train and climb the adventure tower. Meet animals and play lawn games. Regular zoo admission is $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children (2-17). Separate tickets must be purchased for candy and rides for $10. birminghamzoo.com.

Oct. 15: Pooch Plunge. 1-4 p.m. Levite JCC, 3960 Montclair Rd. Dogs must present proof of being current on their shots and be spayed or neutered. bhamjcc.org.

Oct. 18-29: Shop, Save & Share. Buy a card and save up to 20% off at over 250 retail locations, including in Mountain Brook. Cards are $40 and all proceeds support the Junior League of Birmingham's work, Building Partnerships for a Better Birmingham. shopsaveandshare.net/purchase.

Oct. 18: Linly Heflin Fashion Show. 5:30-7 p.m. The Club. The nonprofit based in Mountain Brook helps young women achieve their dreams by earning scholarship money to attend Alabama universities. The evening will feature fashions from Gus Mayer and designer Lafayette 148. A cocktail dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the fashion show at 7 p.m. Tickets $150. linlyheflin.org.

Oct. 19: Thursday Night Live. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Lane Parke, Rele St.. Enjoy local music, food, drinks and vendors hosted by the Mountain Brook Chamber’s Junior Board. Tickets $20, available at Eventbrite. Proceeds benefit the Mountain Brook First Responders Foundation. mtnbrookchamber.org.

Oct. 22: Pink Up The Pace 5K & Fun Run. 1 p.m. Crestline Elementary School. The event includes a 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash fun run to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. After-race activities include face painting, an inflatable obstacle course and moon bounce. bcrfa.org/events/putp.

Oct. 31: Mystics of Mountain Brook Parade. 4 p.m. The city’s annual family "Mardi Gras" style Halloween parade featuring parade floats, treats and festive costumes. facebook.com/MysticsOfMountainBrook.