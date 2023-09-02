Mountain Brook Events Guide - September 2023

Sept. 8-9: Fall Plant Sale 2023. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. Hundreds of plants — many of which have been nurtured at the Gardens by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups — will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the sale will support the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ mission to protect, nurture and share the wonders of the gardens. The sale is free and open to the public. The event will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit bbgardens.org.

Sept. 12 and 26: Terroir Tuesdays: Spain. Golden Age Wine, 2828 Culver Road. 6-8 p.m. For this month's tasting, the focus will be on Spain and its diverse regions and styles. Each tasting includes a guided tasting through four wines, light cheese and charcuterie and a glass of bubbly upon arrival. Tickets are $50 and available at eventbrite.com.

Sept. 21: Casting Hope 2023. Grand Bohemian Gallery, 2655 Lane Park Road. The event will benefit On River Time, an organization that helps make a difference in the lives of children of abuse and neglect. The featured guest speaker will be Chris Gardner of “The Pursuit of Happyness.” Information is available at onrivertime.org.

× Expand Lexi Coon The Birmingham Zoo has recently introduced Special Saturdays to it's recurring events list to help educate those with disabilities about the different animals in the zoo.

Sept. 23: Oktoberfest. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. 5-9 p.m. The annual event will feature seasonal autumn brews, live music and German food favorites. Attendees can enjoy selections from local food trucks, and the zoo’s Nourish 205 restaurant will be hosting build-your-own brats, along with other Oktoberfest-themed snacks and small bites — all for an additional charge. For ages 21 and up. Tickets are $48 general admission, $40 general admission for zoo members and $25 designated driver admission. Purchase tickets at bhamzoo.ticketapp.org/portal/product/53.

Sept. 28-Oct 1: Antiques at the Gardens. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road. This four-day regional consumer show is an annual opportunity for antique lovers to find unique and rare items. Attendees will be able to browse through a vast selection of antiques and collectibles, from vintage furniture to rare coins. Visit bbgardens.org.

Sept. 28: Thursday Night Live. Lane Parke Court. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can try drinks and cuisine from highlighted local restaurants along with vendors, live music and raffle prizes. Presented by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Proceeds benefit the Mountain Brook First Responder's Foundation. Tickets $20. Information is available at business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events.

Sept. 30: Brats, Beers & Cheers! Publix GreenWise Market at Lane Parke, 1000 Jemison Lane. Celebrate Oktoberfest with house-made beer brats, pretzels and beer, drink specials, games, samples, giveaways and more. No tickets needed for this event.