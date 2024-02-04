Mountain Brook fire, police officers complete National Honor Guard Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department. The Mountain Brook police and fire departments’ graduates of the National Honor Guard Academy with their fellow officers.

In November, the Mountain Brook Police Department hosted the National Honor Guard Academy. During the event, 11 different agencies from three states were represented among the graduates.

Three officers from the Mountain Brook Police Department were graduates of the course: Sgt. Brad Timothy, Sgt. Adam Ennis and officer Zachary Dreher, along with one member of the Mountain Brook Fire Department, Will Caldwell.

The training helps honor guard units elevate their ceremonial knowledge and skill level. The Mountain Brook honor guard unit assists with various ceremonies throughout the year, including the wreath-laying ceremonies for fallen officers.