Mountain Brook pet waste conversation continues

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban.

Calls to ban dog-walking on city fields received their reply as “law abiding” dog owners sounded off as the Mountain Brook City Council met on Aug. 23.

Teresa Callahan brought Boss, her 3-year-old English cream golden retriever, to the pre-council session to voice her objection to the proposed ban. The issue was raised at prior council meetings as citizens complained about some pet owners not picking up after their pets.

Callahan calls herself an empty-nester, except for Boss.

“This is my only child out of five children,” she said. “I pay taxes just like every teacher and school child in this community. I live here with no children at home for this community, for the safety, for the community, for the walkable streets, the sidewalks.”

Callahan said city fields aren’t the only place pet poop can be found, adding some has been found outside a Crestline eatery.

“I don't know how we police that, but it's there too,” she said. “It's all around this area, this community right here and this building. If you walk around, you'll find poop. I promise you.”

Council President Virginia Smith sought solutions from the audience. She cited calls from school PE teachers for parents to bring a change of clothes for their child when he or she has been soiled with waste left on a playground.

“I have no doubt that you and your friends here are picking up after your dogs. You are responsible and everybody here who walks the dog is responsible,” she said. “What do y'all here who are responsible think we can do to help to solve that for those who aren't responsible?”

Callahan and other residents suggested that a hefty fine be assessed against dog-walkers who don’t pick up after their pets. Police could issue tickets if they witness the offense or if a citizen files a complaint.

Residents agreed that there is not a civil war between parents of children and owners of dogs. No action was taken on the matter as conversation – and education – continue.

“Let's get a real healthy conversation going about this,” Smith said. “Let's get this out there that we are serious. We’re happy to talk it up and we'll continue to do so.”

Three conditional use applications were heard during the pre-council meeting. The one for Grisham Tolbert Interiors in Mountain Brook Village was granted; two others – for MPower Pilates + Cycle Studio and The Rougaroux Cajun restaurant – were held over for more discussion.

The conditional use ordinance was instituted to deal with parking shortages for businesses in Mountain Brook’s village business communities.

“I hate to look at somebody and say, no, you can't be open during lunchtime, particularly when it's something like a restaurant which needs to be opened during lunchtime,” Smith said. “We have other businesses that are looking at us saying, ‘Nobody can get into my store because they can't find any place to park.’

“I'd love for there to be enough parking,” she continued. “There's not, of course. I do like the idea of talking more with the businesses and trying to find a resolution, some sort of middle ground.”

In other business:

City Manager Sam Gaston gave an update on the proposed U.S. 280 project from Hollywood Boulevard to Interstate 459. The council agreed to a change order for the Caldwell Mill Road bridge project.

The panel authorized the sale or disposal of certain surplus property and approved the expenditure of funds for traffic island improvements at the intersection of Fairway and West Jackson.

The council approved the Regional Training Center Agreement between the city and the Alabama Fire College.

The council announced that it will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a work session to review the fiscal 2023 budget. The council will also meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 30, to canvass the results of Tuesday’s general municipal election.

The next regular meeting of the city council will be at 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.