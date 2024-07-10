Mountain Brook Police Department to offer handgun safety course

× Expand The Mountain Brook Police Department is offering the in-person course to increase handgun safety in the community.

The Mountain Brook Police Department is working to familiarize community members with handgun safety by offering an in-person course.

Residents can join the department on Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. for their Citizen's Handgun Familiarization Course. Participants will receive individualized instruction by a certified firearms instructors.

The class is designed for someone with little or no experience that would like to become familiar with handgun safety, handling and operation.

Email Sgt. Evans at evansdr@mtnbrook.org, or register through the Mountain Brook Police App.