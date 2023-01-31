Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22.

On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international children’s charities through her marathon running. She has run many marathons for charities that include the Boston marathon for the Herren Project in April 2022 and the Berlin Marathon in support of Children for a Better World in September 2022.

“I’m honored to be named Mrs. Alabama International 2023, which will increase my ability to raise awareness for children in need of resources that will optimize their growth and enable them to be the best version of themselves,” said Cockerman. “This new role also gives me the ideal opportunity to pair my passion for marathon running with my passion to help children.”

Cockerham’s next race will be the Mercedes Marathon in Birmingham, Feb. 12, where she will be a Bellrunner for the Bell Center. The Bell Center in a non-profit organization dedicated to maximizing the potential of children birth to three years of age who are at risk for developmental delays.

She’s also scheduled to run the London Marathon in April 2023 for Get Kids Going, a charity that gives disabled children and young people up to the age of 26 years, the opportunity of participating in sports by providing them with specially built sports wheelchairs so they can participate in any sport. Get Kids Going inspires disabled youth to compete in sporting events, from start to paralympic level.

Cockerham is the mother of six children and the grandmother of one and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. In her leisure time, she enjoys marathon running, competing in USATF Masters indoor and outdoor Championships, and traveling nationally and internationally.

The Mrs. International Pageant is owned and operated by International Pageants, Inc., which also operates Miss International, Miss Teen International and Miss Pre-Teen International pageants. It is the only platform-based pageant system dedicated to highlighting women’s accomplishments through community service. Mrs. International showcases married women 21-to 56 years old and features three categories of competition, including interview, evening gown and fitness wear. For more information, visit www.mrsinternational.com.

--Submitted by Denise O’Handley