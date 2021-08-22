Mountain Brook resident to share story of faith, ‘brokenness’ at chamber luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Allyson Mouron Allyson Mouron is a co-founder of Mountain Brook nonprofit Blessed Brokenness, which seeks to bring spiritual healing to couples who suffer from infertility and loss. She will be the keynote speaker at the monthly Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Sept. 22.

Mountain Brook resident Allyson Mouron and her husband Lewis spent four years trying to have a baby, and she spent many nights praying to God for help.

Finally, Mouron got pregnant.

She gave birth to a baby boy, Tyson, and she and her husband’s gestational carrier gave birth to their baby girl, Annie.

It was only then that Mouron could make sense of the struggles, of the “brokenness,” she had endured and the way the experience enriched her Christian faith.

“To me, brokenness means getting to the end of myself so Jesus can shine more clearly,” Mouron told Village Living. “Through my story, I learned that brokenness is my greatest strength. I had to embrace the suffering and pain so that I could experience His love on a deeper level.”

In 2017, she also became one of the co-founders of Blessed Brokenness, a nonprofit based in Mountain Brook that seeks to bring spiritual healing and financial blessings to couples who suffer from infertility and loss through faith-based study and scholarships.

Mouron will share her story as keynote speaker at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Sept. 22, 11 a.m to 1 p.m.

The event will be the chamber’s first in-person monthly luncheon since before the pandemic, said Molly Wallace, the chamber’s project manager.

“We are very excited for this piece of normality to return,” Wallace said.

Mouron’s story isn’t just about infertility, she said.

“It is one of how hope and goodness and miracles can coexist with hard and heartache,” she said. “I plan to share how giving up control allowed me to lean into vulnerability and suffering.”

Tyson and Annie are now five years old, and were born only six weeks apart, hence their nickname “twiblings,” Mouron said.

When Mouron was finally able to give birth to Tyson, “it was an overwhelming feeling” that was hard to put into words, she said.

“He was perfect and worth the wait,” she said.

“Having Annie was the same as Tyson — exceedingly more than we could have asked for or imagined,” Mouron said.

“The entire experience was miraculous,” she said.

It was especially miraculous given the struggles Mouron faced in seeking to have her children.

She visited specialists, underwent three surgeries, had five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and suffered miscarriages, according to the Blessed Brokenness website.

The organization seeks to offer support and community to married women and couples going through similar heartache.

“Blessed Brokenness shines the light of Christ into broken circumstances and seasons,” Mouron said. “Infertility and loss can feel very isolating. Our small groups are comprised of a community of people sharing a common experience.”

The group also helps some couples financially.

“A traditional IVF cycle typically costs around $30,000,” Mouron said. “Most insurance companies do not cover the cost of fertility treatments, and it takes most couples several treatments before they conceive. We provide scholarships to couples who need medical assistance to conceive but lack the financial means.”

The organization’s efforts are rooted in the Christian faith of Mouron and the other co-founders, Mallory Wear and Ann Adams.

“Blessed Brokenness is a result of couples who personally walked a dark season of infertility and loss then found God’s hope despite their circumstances,” Mouron said.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols at the Gardens, non-vaccinated attendees must wear masks inside when not eating, and attendance is limited to 75% of normal capacity.

To register to attend, go to mtnbrookchamber.org.