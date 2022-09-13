Mountain Brook Schools receive national recognitions

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools John Binet

The Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education recognized high school French teacher John Binet for receiving the 2022 Yale Educator Award at its monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.

The Yale Educators Recognition Program recognizes teachers across the globe who go above and beyond for their students so they can achieve academic success. 48 teachers out of 339 nominees were selected as recipients of the award for the 2021-2022 school year.

Binet was nominated for the award by 2022 Mountain Brook High School graduate Jane Grey Battle.

“Students were asked to nominate outstanding educators who have deeply impacted their lives and our very own Jane Grey Battle, who graduated last year, nominated John for this award,” said Phillip Holley, principal of Mountain Brook High School. “I can’t say enough about how blessed we are to have John at our school. He does an amazing job teaching French, impacting students and inspiring them to be their best.”

“This is something that all of us do at the school,” Binet said. “It feels nice to be set apart for it but it’s something that we’re all doing and it just feels like we should all be up here.”

MBS Athletic Director Benny Eaves also reported that MBHS was ranked 5th in the nation for its athletic program by MaxPrepsCup, moving up three places from its 8th place ranking from last year.

The ranking was based on the amount of state championships and state runner-ups that were won by the school last year across different sports, Eaves said.

“We won six state championships last year, which is a tie for the second most in school history, we did that two other times in the ‘70s,” Eaves said. “I’m super proud of our coaching staff and our student athletes, it’s just a testament to our commitment to excellence.”

In other business, the board: