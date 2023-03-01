New Horizon program focuses on lifelong learning

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Lisa Sharlack, a guest speaker from UAB, gives a lecture on gender politics in Iran and Afghanistan and how the political climate has changed, for New Horizons, a lifelong learning group through UAB, at Valley Christian Church on Jan. 27.

Learning can begin at any age, and it does not simply stop as a person gets older. For seniors, lifelong learning means staying sharp and engaged.

Members at the New Horizon program are all 50 and older and enjoy learning, socializing with others and attending cultural events and field trips.

The program was founded in 1989 as a part of the Aging Research program at UAB and celebrated its 30th anniversary as a nonprofit organization in 2019.

Members at New Horizon come from a variety of backgrounds and attend three weekly morning meetings followed by a Zoom discussion.

Kathy Rostand, the company’s social media and communications coordinator and past president, has been a member since 2011. She said she would like to see an uptick in community participation because the program has great benefits and a strong history at UAB.

“If they are retired, they can join the group because there is no age restriction,” Rostand said. “If someone wasn’t able to work full-time and could be driven to the meeting, then they could come, too.”

The program is divided into three semesters — winter, spring, and fall — each lasting for eight weeks. Individuals can join at any time, and there are no attendance requirements. There is a $95 tuition charge per semester that covers facilities, lecture speakers and snacks.

Rostand speaks highly of the New Horizon group because they have created a community of friends and welcome everyone with open arms each semester.

“The average member here is 80 years old,” Rostand said. “The youngest member is 67 and the oldest is in their 90s. But once you hit the 90s, who really asks you to clarify the age?”

Seventy-five registered members took part in the winter term, with a weekly average of 50 attendees.

Rostand shared that newspaper columnist John Archibald and historian Wayne Flynt spoke to the group and both were a success with questions, laughter and a good time.

Not only can seniors instill lifelong learning and improve their wellbeing by being in the New Horizon program, but they can also create some great friends in the process.

“Many members sign up for all three terms,” Rostand said. “In turn, that becomes a strong social component that you get to know each other quite well. … Many of the members are even friends outside of this group, too.”

New Horizon is not limited to the Mountain Brook area, but is open to the Birmingham suburban communities. The spring term will begin March 15.

Those interested can stop by for a meeting and check it out free of charge or email krostand@earthlink.net. Meetings are held at Valley Christian Church, 2600 Cherokee Place in Mountain Brook.

For information, visit newhorizonsuab.org.