New restaurant opens in English Village

Photo courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber Frida's Cocina & Cantina

Maribel Perez and Miguel Huerta have opened Frida’s Cocina & Cantina, an upscale Tex-Mex restaurant, in the former Civitas Restaurant and Bar location at 2031 Cahaba Road in English Village.

The restaurant will offer traditional Tex-Mex dishes and authentic Mexican cuisine including enchiladas, quesadillas, tacos and fajitas, along with shrimp ceviche, traditional carnitas dishes and parrillada, a Central and South American barbecue dish.

Frida's Cocina & Cantina is located at 2031 Cahaba Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.