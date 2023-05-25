O'Neal Library announces temporary location

Mountain Brook residents who proudly call the O’Neal Library home can soon visit the library's new temporary location at O’Neal at Overton, located at 3100 Overton Road.

The temporary location will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 1 through July 27. This location will offer a drop box for patrons to return library materials and feature a space for all children’s programming, and most teen and adult programs.

The Overton location will have limited seating, so patrons must register for any programs in advance. While the O’Neal Library waives late fees, this Overton location will be a cashless and cardless venue. Patrons will not be able to pay fines from other libraries at this location.

As a result of a water pipe burst on May 5, a large volume of water was released into the building. While the library's collection did not sustain any damage, the first floor and basement were flooded. A professional water damage restoration company worked in the building for over a week to extract water, control humidity, and remove carpet, sheetrock, and cabinetry throughout the building as necessary.

As the scope of the damage became clear, library staff acted quickly to explore options for an alternate location for the summer. While restoration work continues at the library in Crestline Village, library staff are pleased to be able to offer services at the temporary location.

For more information, visit oneallibrary.org.