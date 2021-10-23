Officials move forward with plans to improve bridge at US 280, Hollywood Boulevard

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A rendering showing planned changes to the bridge that crosses U.S. 280 on Hollywood Boulevard between Homewood and Mountain Brook. Rendering courtesy of Highway 280 Neighborhood Improvement District Cooperative. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Motorists travel along the Hollywood Boulevard overpass above U.S. 280. Prev Next

The oft-discussed, long-awaited improvements to the bridge that crosses U.S. 280 on Hollywood Boulevard between Homewood and Mountain Brook are moving forward, according to the officials spearheading the project.

The project will include a complete upgrade of the bridge, according to a news release on Sept. 20 from the project’s organizers, including Homewood City Councilor Jennifer Andress and Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.

The new bridge will be one lane wider on the south side and feature a left-turn lane for cars boarding the on-ramp for U.S. 280 eastbound, the release states.

There will also be a traffic signal for those cars exiting U.S. 280 West at Hollywood Boulevard.

Pedestrian access will be protected on the north side of the bridge, which will continue to have no ramps connecting to the highway.

The project has been spearheaded by the Highway 280 Neighborhood Improvement District Cooperative, which was established in 2018 and includes Jefferson County and the cities of Birmingham, Homewood and Mountain Brook.

The overpass itself, as well as Union Hill Cemetery at the western end of the overpass and a retail strip to the east, are within the Birmingham city limits.

The changes in the bridge should make it safer for pedestrians.

“It’s always been a great area for folks who wanted to walk, who wanted to marathon train,” Ammons told The Homewood Star in September after the cooperative entered into a contract for design work on the bridge.

Safety has long been a concern at the bridge, and Ammons said there’s a chance to make the growing over the mountain area even more attractive.

“There’s an opportunity there, and I’d hate for us to miss an opportunity,” Ammons said.

The project was delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

It got back underway in January 2021 when the cooperative requested that the Jefferson County Roads and Transportation Department — with approval from the Alabama Department of Transportation — develop a safer, widened bridge, with better traffic flow and protected pedestrian access.

In September 2021, the co-operative approved the hiring of engineering and construction firm AECOM to develop construction documents for the project.

Organizers expect to let bids for the project in August 2022.

Ammons serves as the president of the Highway 280 Neighborhood Improvement District Cooperative, Andress serves as vice-president and Mountain Brook City Councilor Alice Womack serves as treasurer.

The other members of the body are Mountain Brook City Council President Virginia Smith, Homewood City Council President Peter Wright and Birmingham City Councilors Darrell O’Quinn and Valerie Abbott.

The final price of the project should fall somewhere between $1.125 and $3 million, Andress said.

Each city has contributed money, and several state legislators also have contributed funds, she said.

In addition, money has been raised for the project from such private entities as Raymond James, Birmingham Track Club, Truitt Insurance, Hollywood Garden Club and Welch Management Group.

The cities of Mountain Brook and Homewood voted in August 2018 to create the cooperative agreement between the county and the three affected cities.

At the time of the vote, Smith said improved pedestrian access will make the area more walkable and would “definitely connect the communities” of Homewood and Mountain Brook, Smith said.

The walkway might facilitate residents of the two communities to walk back and forth and shop, “but it’s more about connection and closeness,” she said.