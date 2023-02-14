Ousler Sandwiches to Lane Parke later this Spring

× Expand Photo by Carter Photography + Design via Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Lane Parke Sol Y Luna will open in Lane Parke in December.

Longtime Birmingham sandwich shop, Ousler Sandwiches will be relocating its Mountain Brook location to Lane Parke later this Spring.

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors (CSREA) announced today the relocation of Ousler Sandwiches. For Mountain Brook residents, the Ousler name is a familiar one – dating back to 1915 when Dan Ousler opened his sandwich shop in Five Points South at the corner of 9th Avenue and 22nd Street South.

Originally a wholesale sandwich shop, the family business grew quickly and, in 1953, Ousler sold the business to longtime employee Christine Elmore. The sale took Ousler to new heights serving thousands of sandwiches a day to businesses across Birmingham.

In 2004, Elmore retired and her son and daughter-in-law Bill and Becky Elmore took over the business. After 17 years successful years, they are ready for retirement and the business will go to their daughter and son-in-law LeAnn and Chris Wood, who will be the new owners after the move to the new location.

Once the family learned that Lane Parke had space available, they knew it would be a perfect fit.

“We are excited and thankful for the opportunity to still be part of Mountain Brook Village,” says LeAnn Wood, soon-to-be owner of Ousler. “Our family takes great pride in the business knowing that the name and the brand speak for itself with customer favorites such as the Chicken Salad and Pimento Cheese sandwiches.”

The new location will provide the Wood family an opportunity to bring more exposure to the Ousler name and although they will continue to serve all of Birmingham’s well-known specialty sandwiches the family hopes to introduce the beloved sandwich shop to a larger audience in Birmingham.

“The opportunity to provide a new home for this longtime Mountain Brook family business means a lot to me, said John Evans, developer and owner of Lane Parke. “The timing of this relocation ideal. While we now have a mix of national and regional tenants, mixing in family-owned businesses keep the development well-rounded.”

Ousler Sandwiches will open late April in Phase I of Lane Parke and will be located directly next to B.Prince along Rele Street.

--Submitted by Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors