Over 50 organizations, businesses coming to Central Library at Citywide Resource fair on Oct. 1

With over 50 organizations participating, the Citywide Resource Fair is offering resources for almost every need in the Birmingham community. This program is free & open to the public, making relevant information more accessible to those who need it.

Children are welcome to come & there will be activities, games, & crafts in the Youth Department on the 2nd floor to keep them occupied while their parents or guardians utilize the Citywide Resource Fair.

The Birmingham Public Library is excited to partner with Childcare Resources to share opportunities, resources, & services with the Birmingham community, offering:

Free health screenings

Job recruitment opportunities

Affordable housing & housing assistance

Environmental preservation

College admission & GED signup

There will be food trucks, door prizes & giveaways, & so much more.

For more information, visit https://bplolinenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/BPL-Citywide-Resource-Fair-Sat-Oct-1.html