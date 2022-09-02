Over the Mountain mayors bring awareness to domestic violence in intercity forum

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

Mayors from Over the Mountain cities are banding together to combat domestic violence in Jefferson County.

On Oct. 18, Homewood Mayor Patrick McClusky, Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch will host the “Domestic Violence Awareness Forum: Protecting Teens and Young Adults from Dating Violence.”

The forum will take place at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center at 6 p.m. and feature domestic violence experts in Jefferson County to present to the public about “the state of domestic violence in our area,” according to a press release from the City of Hoover.

The presentation will include topics including the scope of domestic and dating violence in Jefferson County, resources available to educate the public, tips on recognizing dating violence anywhere and anytime and how to respond when someone needs help.

"Domestic and dating violence cuts across every race, income, age, and educational level in our communities. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “It is the leading cause of injury to women and it silences all victims into shame. As leaders, it is our job to sound the alarm and lead the charge for change in our cities. We are here to do just that, but it takes all of us working together, to learn the facts, to know the signs and to use the tools that can truly help."

Leaders from several organizations will present at the forum including LaRhonda Magras, CEO of YWCA Central Alabama, and Allison Dearing, executive director at One Place Metro Alabama Family Justice Center, among others.

For more information contact Susann Montgomery-Clark at 205-568-7474.