Parade of Homes to be held over two weekends in April and May

The Birmingham Parade of Homes presented by the Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders (GBAHB) will return to highlight the metro area’s best new residential builds across two weekends in April and May.

Despite widespread economic headaches for the industry, the upcoming spring Parade is evidence of a resilient building community in Birmingham. Single-family housing starts indicate that home builders nationwide have scaled back their ambitions in the face of rising interest rates and persistent inflation.

While the Magic City is no exception to these market forces, the inventory on display at this year's Parade is proof that the unforgiving circumstances have kept innovation by local firms at a high.

"In times like these, we have to be more in touch with what new owners want in a home than ever," said Patrick Gilbert, GBAHB president. "There's no denying the challenges of the market. But if prospective buyers come out to this Parade, they'll see that when you choose a property from one of our members, you'll get what you pay for—you'll get the best."

Participating Parade residences will be open to the public April 28-30 and May 5-7. Doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each Friday and Saturday of the event and from noon to 6 p.m.on Sundays. Visitors are encouraged to visit birminghamparadeofhomes.com