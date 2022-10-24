PHOTOS: Pooch Plunge 2022

1 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Lily, a 3-year-old golden retriever, comes up the steps of the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
2 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs retrieve tennis balls from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
3 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs run around at the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
4 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs retrieve tennis balls from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
5 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs retrieve tennis balls from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
6 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Gus, 10, retrieves a tennis ball from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
7 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Louie, a 10-month-old Australian labradoodle, retrieves a tennish ball in the kiddie pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
8 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Gus, 10, retrieves a tennis ball from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
9 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Louie, a 10-month-old Australian labradoodle, comes up the steps of the kiddie pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
10 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Lily, a 3-year-old golden retriever, heads into the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
11 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Sailor Belle, 3, tries to pull herself up on the side of the kiddie pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
12 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs run around at the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
13 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs splash into the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
14 of 14
Photo by Erin Nelson
Dogs retrieve tennis balls from the pool during the annual Pooch Plunge benefitting the Animal League of Birmingham at the Levite Jewish Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.
The annual Pooch Plunge returned to the Levite Jewish Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 23, after a two-year hiatus. The fundraising event benefits the Animal League of Birmingham.