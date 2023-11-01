Pink Up The Pace breaks fundraising records

× Expand Photo courtesy of BCRFA

In an inspiring display of community support, the 6th Annual Pink Up The Pace 5k and Fun Run raised record funds for Alabama breast cancer research.

Organized by the Junior Board of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama (BCRFA) and presented by ABC 33/40 and Benton Nissan of Hoover and Bessemer, this year's event, held at Crestline Field on Oct. 22, netted $52,790 while drawing nearly 500 race participants between the 5K and 1-mile Dolly Dash.

In the 5K, Timothy Sevcik finished first for the men and Abbie Clark took home first place for the women.

“In the world of breast cancer research, every dollar counts, and this year's record-breaking contribution from our community will make a significant impact,” said William Lynch, president of the BCRFA Junior Board.“These funds will serve as a powerful catalyst for innovative breast cancer research, driving groundbreaking discoveries, improving patient care, and ultimately, bringing us one step closer to eradicating this disease."

Event festivities extended beyond the finish line, with a lively post-race celebration, including live music by Daniel Logsdon, face painting, a bounce house, and an inflatable obstacle course.

Since the first race in 2018, Pink Up The Pace event has netted over $160,000 to support the BCRFA’s mission. All proceeds will be invested in collaborative, innovative breast cancer research to help diagnose, treat, prevent and eradicate the disease. All funds stay in Alabama, but the impact is worldwide.

Next year, the BCRFA will rebrand the event as Bolt for Breast Cancer, a name unique to the organization. The race and event format and location will remain the same, ensuring continuity in the community's support for breast cancer awareness.Information on the upcoming Bolt for Breast Cancer and other BCRFA events is available atbcrfa.org/events.