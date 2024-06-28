Post Office Pies named one of the best pizza places in the US by New York Times

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Post Office Pies Post Office Pies offers 12 specialty pizzas on their menu.

Mountain Brook’s very own Post office Pies has been named as one of the top 22 pizza places in the United States by the New York Times.

Originally started in Avondale in 2014 by Chef John Hall, Post Office Pies is a self described neighborhood pizzeria that utilizes fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

“John Hall determined that his best path out of Manhattan’s rat race, where he worked in some of the city’s most prestigious restaurants, was to bring craft pizza to his hometown,” wrote James Beard Award-winning food writer Brett Anderson. “The Neapolitan pies are expertly made, often highlighting local produce; one draws on the partner Brandon Cain’s experience with Southern barbecue.”

Saw’s BBQ founder, the late Mike Wilson, and Saw’s chef Brandon Cain partnered with Hall to establish the spot the NYT has labeled as part of a national movement. Anderson calls it a “craft pizza renaissance” and a “rare culinary convergence: born of metropolitan chef culture but not confined to big cities.”

This isn’t the first time the pizza joint has gained national attention though, named by USA today as one of the best pizzerias in the country in 2019. The Mountain Brook location was opened in 2020 and is the only remaining storefront after the Avondale pizzeria shuttered its doors in February.

Hall left the business and the state in 2021 to open Restaurant Lola in Bremerton, Wash., an opportunity he said would never have been possible if he had not gone into business for himself.

“If we had investors, they never would have let me leave,” he said. “But we didn’t need help to make great pizza.”

Their menu features 12 specialty pizzas, a build-it-yourself option, and a selection of appetizers, salads, pasta and one sandwich. They also serve local beer, wine and liquor.

Post Office Pies is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday.