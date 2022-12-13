Providing support for first responders

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Mountain Brook council members Gerald Garner and Loyd Shelton.

Calling them Mountain Brook’s “insurance policy,” councilman Gerald Garner said he wants to make sure an organization designed to support police and fire fighters doesn’t ever have the opposite impact.

Vince Schilleci gave a report during the pre-council meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council on Dec. 12 about efforts to create a first responders foundation. He said a foundation would “lessen the burden of government” when it comes to supporting first responders who have a need.

Garner expressed concern that someday, some one could opt not to provide appropriate support for the police and fire departments, choosing instead to rely on the foundation.

“Let's help the first responders that have a medical emergency, a family emergency, something like that,” Garner said. “What I want to make sure it stays away from is … all of a sudden somebody 15, 20, 30 years from now may say, 'Listen, we don't need to give the police and the fire this piece of equipment. Let's push it to the foundation.’

“Let's help them in emergencies. Let's help them in dire situations. Let's set up scholarships for their children,” the councilman continued. “But what I don't want is to have a couple of people come down the road and say, 'We don't need to budget this much for the police and fire. Just let the foundation do it.' I don't want that at all. We should definitely continue as a city to support these guys as much as we can.”

Schilleci, an attorney, said language in the organizing document should prevent Garner’s fear from coming to fruition. The foundation was described as a means to support individual police and firefighters, not the departments as a whole.

The council received an update from William Thomas of Schoel Engineering on several drainage projects in the city. Council members repeated their wish to be holistic in their approach to the situation and not simply push the problem downstream. Thomas said Mountain Brook is not alone on this matter.

“Vestavia Hills is doing the same thing. Homewood is doing the same thing. Everybody's kind of in the same situation,” he said. “We're trying to increase the lifespan of that existing infrastructure. You can't do this chasing your tail by continuing to upgrade pipes and things like that.”

In other matters:

Dean Nix was reappointed to the Parks/Recreation Board.

Nathan Currie of Sain Associates gave an update on design funding options for the Montclair Road sidewalk project.

A proposal with Brasher Design Studio for the Brookwood Field improvements on the conceptual master plan were approved, subject to possible modifications. Approval was also given for the Crestline Tot Lot design and construction documents.

Mayor Stewart H. Welch III presented a resolution recognizing Mike Mouron for his service on the planning commission. Welch also presented a proclamation declaring Mountain Brook a human trafficking free zone.

Senior Planner Tyler Slaten presented a proposal for a revised and updated tree protection ordinance. The proposal will be considered as the city gets set to make its application to Tree City USA.

Municipal Judge KC Hairston administered the oath of office to Magistrate Supervisor Breanna Dunn.

The council adopted a resolution approving the sidewalk café and hold harmless agreement for Lady Bird Taco at 300 Rele Street.

The council approved executing a service contract with ETC Institute for the city’s resident survey. The survey will be done later than normal to allow more time to assess garbage pickup by AmWaste.

Conditional use was granted for Family Expeditions, LLC and Anglers Worldwide, LLC, at 129 Oak Street.

The council will not meet on Dec. 26. The next regular meeting of the council will be 7 p.m. on Jan. 9.