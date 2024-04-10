× Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke

Puppy Palooza returns to Lane Parke for its second year this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature live music, a caricature artist, kids zone, and all things puppies {and people} and benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.

The family-friendly event that will take place along Jemison Lane in Mountain Brook. Pup-friendly vendors will fill the Fido Marketplace including Lane Parke favorites Char Bar, Sol y Luna and Post Office Pies, plus Cahaba Valley Animal Clinic, Humphreys Dog Resort, Birmingham Animal Hospital and Resort and more.

Attendees can enjoy live music by Derek Day, complimentary kids’ activities and a fun K-9 splash zone. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be on-site with dogs available for adoption and t-shirts, tennis balls and other pup accessories will be available for purchase, all proceeds benefitting GBHS!

“We are so excited for Puppy Palooza to be back at Lane Parke,” said Tori Krupa, marketing associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. “This is one of our favorite events to host and has become a Mountain Brook community staple! It is the ulti-mutt day out for both families and their pets!”

Visit laneparke.com/events for information.