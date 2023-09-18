Red Mountain Garden Club hosting greenery sale

× Expand The Red Mountain Garden Club

The Greenery Sale is an annual event organized by Red Mountain Garden Club to support The Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

The Memorial Garden at the Birmingham Museum of Art has provided a green retreat in the heart of a busy, growing city for many years. Since 1982, the Red Mountain Garden Club has supported the design, installation and ongoing maintenance of this garden through the proceeds from this annual Greenery Sale.

Members of the club work together to offer a premiere selection of fresh cut wreaths, garland, kissing balls, mailbox toppers along with gift items for the holiday season.

Online orders began Sept. 14 and continue through Nov. 1. To order, visit redmountaingardenclub.square.site

Items can be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

-Submitted by Kathleen Doss