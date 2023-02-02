Redstone Club hosts annual Christmas Ball

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Cobbs. Presentees at the Redstone Club’s 100th Christmas Ball.

The Redstone Club’s 100th Christmas Ball was held Dec. 17 at the Country Club of Birmingham. More than 150 members of the Redstone Club and their guests attended the group’s annual Christmas celebration.

The 17 presentees, all current college seniors, wore traditional long, white dresses with gloves and carried simple flower bouquets, a complement to their chosen escorts in black tuxedo tails.

Redstone Club President Richard Murray IV and his wife Norita presided over the presentation and Evans Johnson Dunn served as the ball chairman.

The presentee class of 2022 included:

► Helen Caroline Abele, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Fletcher Abele Jr.

► Margaret Whitton Bumgarner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen James Bumgarner, sponsored by Mr. Warren Bricken Lightfoot Jr.

► Ella Caroline Cobbs, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Glenn Cobbs

► Hannah Grace Doss, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Coates Doss

► Eleanor Elizabeth Edwards, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederick Hugh Edwards, sponsored by Mr. William Mudd Hiden

► Clara Parker Evans, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Parker Evans II

► Elizabeth Halsey Hamilton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buckner Woodford Hamilton III

► Anna Beverley Hoyt, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Wills Hoyt, sponsored by Mr. James Somerville McLester French

► Grace Shepard Hull, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hewes Turner Hull

► Lucy Claiborne Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Marshall Jones III, sponsored by Mr. David Alan Elliott

► Valerie Bennett Lightfoot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Bricken Lightfoot Jr.

► Anna Elizabeth Littleton, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Michael Byrne Littleton, sponsored by Mr. William Lyle Hinds Jr.

► Mary Allen Murray, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bradley Murray, sponsored by John Reese Murray III

► Abigail Aydlette Shepherd, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Wylie Shepherd Jr.

► Anna Catherine Sims, daughter of Mr. George William Sims II and Ms. Caroline Coleman Edwards, sponsored by Mr. James Arthur Smith IV

► Mary Elizabeth Vaughn, daughter of Mr. Joseph Collin Vaughn and Ms. Elizabeth Seibels Ogletree, sponsored by Mr. Edmund Kelly Seibels

- Submitted by John Cobbs.