Residents adjust to curbside service at O’Neal Library

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Sharon Bergeron receives a reserved book from librarian Carey Norris.

Sharon Bergeron is a tutor who recently had to learn a lesson about curbside service at the O’Neal Library.

She went online and put books on hold for a student she is tutoring, and then she got a text saying the books were ready for pickup, she said. The books were indeed ready, but they weren’t outside the library with other books for curbside pickup.

“Apparently, I'm supposed to call the number before I come, to let them know that I'll be there,” Bergeron said. “Maybe that afternoon or something.”

Bergeron’s lesson is one that several patrons of the O’Neal Library are learning as their library continues its altered services while repairing water damage from a broken fire suppression system pipe in May.

The Mountain Brook City Council on July 31 awarded a $166,000 contract to Meadows Contracting to restore the library, and work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

“Thirty thousand gallons [of water] spilled into the library on the first floor and the basement,” contractor Bill Meadows said. “They have taken out 2 feet of sheetrock around the whole perimeter area that got wet. Our contract is to put the sheetrock back and paint and do baseboard and polish VCT [vinyl composition tile], and then replace ceiling tiles in the basement and put some cabinets back.”

Curbside service at the library began Aug. 1. Director Lindsy Gardner said patrons can go to the library catalog online and place a book on hold.

“We will happily pull that book for them, check it out to them and then place it outside for them to pick up,” she said. “For people who aren't sure how to place a hold on the catalog, we'll have a phone number available and people standing by to assist. Folks can call our regular number, which is 205-445-1101, and we'll be happy to help.”

Materials can be delivered from other library branches and made available for curbside pickup at O’Neal. Returns for other library branches can be dropped off there as well.

The Crestline location of O’Neal Library was shut down during June and July, and patrons used a temporary location on Overton Road. That location closed on July 27.

“We won't move inside [the Crestline location] until the work is complete,” said Susan Elliott, president of the O’Neal Library Board. In the meantime, residents can use the curbside service.

Gardner said she can’t wait to get fully back to the library’s regular home.

“I am very eager to have us open to the public again,” she said. “All of us staff are ready. It can't happen quick enough, but we just have to be patient.”

The director urges patrons to visit the library’s website — oneallibrary.org — to stay abreast of developments. “We'll post updates there as soon as we know, as soon as we have a reopening date,” she said.