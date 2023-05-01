Responding to needs of first responders

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mayor Stewart Welch. Members of the Mountain Brook First Responder Board: left to right, Christopher Mouron, Emily Jensen, Tanya Cooper, Steven Hydinger, David Faulkner. Councilwoman Graham Smith not pictured.

In an effort to support first responders and serve as a financial buffer during unexpected and sudden circumstances they may face, the city of Mountain Brook recently formed the Mountain Brook First Responder Foundation.

Focusing on police, fire and EMTs, the foundation will provide grants as a financial safety net in times of need.

While this type of foundation for first responders isn’t a new concept, Mountain Brook Mayor Stewart Welch said it isn’t all that common.

“We’re not trailblazing here,” Welch said. “Homewood has one, along with Vestavia and Hoover. Of the 35 municipalities in Jefferson County, there's probably less than half a dozen.”

Welch said he thinks the foundation is a great way for the community to show support for first responders and to thank them in a way that is very meaningful.

The concept was initially discussed before the pandemic hit by Welch and attorney David Faulkner. The two met with those who run the first responder foundation in Homewood, who provided guidance and documents so they didn’t have to start from scratch.

During Covid, attention was diverted to other matters, but the project was rekindled recently by the fire and police chiefs, and now the foundation and its board have been formed. Board members are Christopher Mouron, Emily Jensen, Tanya Cooper, Steven Hydinger (president) and David Faulkner. Council member Graham Smith will head up the organizing committee.

Mountain Brook Police Chief Jaye Loggins said the foundation will be able to assist first responders and their families in the event of injury, illness, death or personal disasters, such as fire or weather-related damage to their homes.

“There have been several instances where this type of assistance has been needed in the past,” Loggins said. “Our department has had officers injured at home and off of work where workman's compensation doesn't take effect. We have also had officers suffer damage to their homes due to flooding and fire. The foundation could have been used to assist these officers financially with immediate needed funds while waiting for insurance coverage to take effect.”

Welch stated that the foundation is still very much in its infancy and the board will be seeking ways to get donations. He said a number of people have already expressed interest in contributing.

“People always say they want to do something for the first responders,” Welch said. “The foundation will be an easy way to make small or large donations and show appreciation.”

The foundation has applied to become a 501(c)3 charitable organization so that donations will be tax deductible.

Welch said the board will decide the scope, amount and kind of grants that will be accepted, and the maximum grant will probably be in the $3,000 to $5,000 range.

Loggins added that the Mountain Brook First Responders Foundation will benefit those that put their lives and their families' quality of life on the line every day.

“We are blessed to have city government and community leaders come together and see this through,” Loggins said. “There have been many discussions and intentions of getting a foundation set for several years and through the intentional and unselfish determination of many people, the foundation has been established. We are fortunate to have some of the best business and financial minds serving on the board, which gives the foundation the best possibility of being successful.”

He said that similar foundations have had success and shown to be a valuable resource in neighboring cities, and he looks forward to seeing the foundation be fully implemented and seeing the impact it has on first responders and their families.

“I hope that it is never needed for those purposes, but it is gratifying to know that the foundation is there if needed,” he said.