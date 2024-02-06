Ribbon cutting held for Jemison Park Trail renovations

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. City officials, the Friends of Jamison Park and members of the community celebrate the re-opening of Jemison Park with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mayor Stewart Welch and David Hicks, the health officer of the Jefferson County Health Department, walk down the steps from the new gravel pathway to cross Shades Creek at Jemison Park during the re-opening celebration Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Nimrod Long speaks with WBRC Fox 6 during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Jemison Park on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Members of the community walk their dogs along the new paved pathway at Jemison Park on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. City officials, the Friends of Jamison Park and members of the community celebrate the re-opening of Jemison Park with a ribbon cutting Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. A new gravel pathway loops through Jemison Park on the hill by Shades Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. New stepping stones lead up to the new gravel pathway at Jemison Park on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Mayor Stewart Welch and David Hicks, the health officer of the Jefferson County Health Department, walk down the steps from the new gravel pathway to cross Shades Creek at Jemison Park during the re-opening celebration Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Prev Next

Dean Nix isn’t paid a dime to serve as chairman of the Mountain Brook Park and Recreation Board, but being part of the ribbon-cutting for the improved Jemison Park Trail was more than rewarding.

“Just to serve on a board that has this kind of vision is amazing,” Nix said at the trail’s ribbon cutting on Feb. 6. “We've walked this trail many times when it was the old trail. This is just incredible how much nicer it is and how much more walker-friendly it is. I have two daughters that have little babies and they come out here with their strollers and it sure is a lot more functional.

Partners from the City of Mountain Brook, the Friends of Jemison Park and the Freshwater Land Trust were on hand on Feb. 6 to cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the newly improved Jemison Park Trail, which is part of the Red Rock Trail System.

Sally Worthen, president of the Friends of Jemison Park, was overjoyed that the redevelopment project was achieved.

“It's an exciting day,” she said. “It (the trail) is all I envisioned it to be and more. It really is. It turned out to be very natural and I think it's going to be enjoyed by many.

“We've had about 500 of our residents contributing a total of $2.7 million,” Worthen said. “We partnered with the city, who gave $1.6 million and this is what we've done.”

Carolyn Buck of Freshwater Land Trust was more than happy to supply the ribbon for the ceremonial reopening.

“We love a ribbon cutting,” Buck said. “These projects take a long time to complete and it takes a huge effort by lots of different partners to get it done. We love to celebrate hard work completed.”

Jemison Park Trail was rerouted to make it about 1.7 miles and the paved path was widened from 5 feet to 9 feet. Shanda Williams, superintendent of the Mountain Brook Parks Department, said those improvements easily make the trail the crown jewel of Mountain Brook park spaces.

“With these improvements it's going be the most accessible park that we've got now,” Williams said. “I think it's conveniently located to other communities. It's long and linear so you get a different experience the further you go down the trail. The Friends and all the donors that helped make this happen, they made it possible.”

And the Friends are still befriending the space, raising money for another amenity.

“We're hoping to add another bridge across the creek so the gravel trail over there can connect back to the asphalt trail and make a loop,” Williams said. “We didn't have enough funds when we built this trail so we're still fundraising to get that in.”

Dr. David Hicks, health officer of Jefferson County, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting. He said Jefferson County Department of Health is always excited anytime there are renovations to a trail or a park system in the community.

“Here in Mountain Brook, the community rallied around this park, this environment, this trail,” Hicks said. “This is just a phenomenal space and we're just happy to highlight this. Even though it's a little nippy out, we see people already out right now, and they're taking advantage of the space.”

Count Alison Green among the many runners and walkers who had already christened the trail Tuesday. The UAB nurse calls it her haven as she’s usually out between 5:30 and 6 a.m. each morning.

“It gets you outside and you see nature and other people wanting to get out,” she said. “I think it's good for my mind and takes you closer to the Lord.”