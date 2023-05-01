Rosé in the Roses returns to Botanical Gardens

× Expand Photo courtesy of Friends of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. A group of members of the Friends of the Gardens at the 2022 event.

Last year, the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Junior Board wanted to host an event to kick off summer at the Gardens and raise money for the Summer Native Plant Internship.

The event was so successful, they are bringing it back again this year.

Molly Hendry, who serves as the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ staff liaison to the Junior Board, said they will open up more tickets to this year’s event.

“We also moved the time up to 5:30 p.m. so that you can come right after work, then have time to go out to dinner afterward. We are also hosting this event in May instead of June so that the roses are at their peak bloom time,” Hendry said.

Rosé in the Roses will be held in the Dunn Formal Rose Gardens at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. Attendees can enjoy time in the garden among the roses in full bloom.

Sponsor Finch Fine Wines will have several types of rosé to sample. In addition to the roses and rosé, light hors d'oeuvres will be served.

Jim Pickle, president of the Junior Board, said, “We can't wait to invite attendees to enjoy glasses of rosé from across the globe while socializing with peers and basking in the beauty of the Gardens’ roses, which will be in full bloom! In addition to enjoying a spring evening in the Gardens, you will be supporting our summer Native Plant Internship.”

Tickets for the event are $30 for Friends of the Gardens members and $35 for non-members. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bbgardens.org/rose.