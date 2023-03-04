Rotary District 6860 presents 2023 International Peace Conference

Rotary International District 6860 (North and Central Alabama), in partnership with The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute and the Institute for Human Rights at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, presents the 2023 International Peace Conference.

This conference will take place May 4-6, 2023, in Birmingham, AL, and will unite people worldwide to highlight the pursuit of peace at all levels of society. The two-day immersive experience will bring together leaders in academia, government, public safety, religion, business and community service to share ideas and propose solutions to some of society’s most complex challenges.

To register to attend the 2023 International Peace Conference, please visit www.peaceconference2023bham.com. #ipeace2023 #ImaginePeace #BuildPeace

Speakers Include: