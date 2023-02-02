Rudder takes over as chamber board president

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Millie Rudder, the 2023 president of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, at Mountain Brook City Hall.

As another year begins, so does the term of the Mountain Brook Chamber’s new board of directors president.

Millie Rudder was formally introduced as the 2023 president at the Jan. 25 chamber luncheon and took over for the position of outgoing Board President Walter Crye.

This will be Rudder’s fifth year to serve on the board. She has served in a variety of roles, including a member at large, the representative for Crestline Village, vice president of membership and, most recently, executive vice president.

Rudder said she decided to become a member of the chamber board in 2018, when she was approached by the bank manager where she worked. After the branch manager at the bank rolled off the board, she was approached to fill the spot.

“I live here, I work here and my kids go to school here, so it was also a no-brainer for me to get more involved in the community where I live, work and play,” she said.

Rudder is the retail market manager for First Horizon Bank, where she has been since 2017. She was formerly the banking center manager for the Crestline Village branch and was promoted to her new position in June, which just required moving her office upstairs in the same building.

Her job gives her the flexibility to attend the different chamber activities and events. She enjoys getting out in the community and supporting local businesses and is looking forward to now doing so as the chamber’s board president.

There are around 30 people that serve on the chamber board of directors, Rudder said. In her role as president, she will run the monthly board meetings, give the welcome and introduce speakers at chamber luncheons and be a presence in the community as the face of the board.

“Just being out in the community to support as we have new businesses or businesses that are having milestones, being there to help recognize them,” she said. “And also, with our businesses, if they have questions, knowing that I can be that liaison. They can come to me and I can help them through how the chamber can help.”

The chamber has had several changes recently. After the retirement of longtime Executive Director Suzan Doidge last July, Emily Jensen took over her position. Shelby Weir also came on board in October as the chamber’s marketing and community relations coordinator.

“The board itself is kind of a little bit different,” Rudder said. “We have some new faces this year. Emily Jensen and I have [previously] worked together, so I’m excited to be able to work with her again, and also to highlight the businesses in our area and how we can drive more revenue to the city. It’s already such a great chamber, I feel like we can kind of take what Suzan has done in the last 14 years and really grow and build on that.”

Jensen said that Rudder is passionate about the Mountain Brook community and about supporting small businesses.

“As a banker, and as a longtime member of our board of directors, Millie understands the impact of our business community on the success of Mountain Brook and the Chamber of Commerce,” Jensen said. “I look forward to 2023 and the leadership Millie will bring as she helps strengthen our existing relationships while also forging new ones with our members, the city, and our community.”

A day retreat was recently held for all the new board members to learn what the board does, their responsibilities and to meet with city officials, Rudder said.

What she is looking forward to is getting to know the different board members along with the chamber members and businesses, coming up with new ideas and generating business excitement around the city to bring more people in.

“Just being more involved in the community where I live and have grown up,” she said. “I went to school here. I just think it’s just immersing myself in a city that I love so much that has given me so much for my children is the way for me to be able to give back.”

The board president’s term lasts one year, and Rudder is excited for the opportunity.

“We have such a great city here in Mountain Brook and it’s such a great community with a great community of business owners,” she said. “As a city, it is just unique.”